MARANG Connections is a free 12-month program to increase resilience, wellbeing and social connections for disadvantaged and disengaged young people aged eight to 16 years.
Activities are held monthly and facilitated by professionals and reputable organisations to promote marang (well/good - Wiradjuri) lifestyles and connections.
This month, council has partnered with Manning Aquatic Centre to host a free swim safety session on Thursday, December 22 from 10am-1pm at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
Registrations are essential as places are limited. Please phone 6333 6523 to register or to book free transport.
Marang Connections is funded under the joint Australian Government-NSW Government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements 2018.
IN partnership with Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council and Bathurst Community Transport, a Christmas Party will be held at the Kelso Community Hub on Wednesday, December 14 at 4pm.
The event will include Santa photos, jumping castles, a barbecue, games and other activities.
There will be a Christmas light bus tour which will depart from the Kelso Community Hub at 7.45pm.
Participants for the bus tour must be at least four years of age and children under school age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, phone 6333 6523.
KEEP the kids engaged in reading these summer holidays with the library's Summer Reading Club.
Log the books that are read and complete extra activities for a chance to win one of six prize packs.
Anyone aged zero to 18 years can register via the library website, bathurst.nsw.gov.au/library. The club will run until January 31.
