Western Advocate

Mark the calendar for free swim safety session and community hub Christmas event | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
December 8 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelso Community Hub will host a special Christmas event on December 14.

MARANG Connections is a free 12-month program to increase resilience, wellbeing and social connections for disadvantaged and disengaged young people aged eight to 16 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.