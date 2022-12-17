FAMILY and hard work is the recipe for success at Nathan Turnbull Racing Stables, following a career-best season.
Harness racing trainer and driver Nathan Turnbull, like most industry participants, was born into the sport.
The eldest son of leading NSW trainer and Bathurst Living Legend Steve Turnbull, horse racing was engrained into Mr Turnbull's DNA.
Though it's definitely a lifestyle more so than a job, and the lows can come around just as quickly as the highs, Mr Turnbull is enjoying the year he's had and couldn't be more proud of the team.
"It's been a massive year," he said.
"Previously my best driving tally was 70 [wins] and I've got over 100 so far this year. And training was always around the 50 mark and we've doubled that as well and got 100 so that was pretty special.
"It's just me, my wife Carly and son Jett here now. He's working here full time, so it's a real family affair and we're really enjoying it."
In addition to notching up career-best win tallies in both the driving and training departments, Mr Turnbull won his first Group 1 race - the highest graded race in the harness industry.
The horse that brought up the exciting milestone was Better Be The Best, a young horse that already holds a very special spot in the family's hearts.
The win came on November 12 in the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Colts and Geldings Blue Series Final at Tabcorp Park Menangle.
Mr Turnbull said it was a great thrill to secure the feat.
"I ran a couple of placings in Group 1s myself when I was a trainer and driver but never knocked one off," he said.
"So to get it was pretty special. It's the pinnacle of the industry and to do it is absolutely amazing."
Mr Turnbull's love for horses was passed on to his own son Jett, who at 15 years of age is "horse mad" and a big part of the team.
Jett has just secured his trial licence, which he will hold for 12 months before he can race professionally.
Mr Turnbull said Jett has a real passion for the industry and is chomping at the bit to start racing.
"He's crazy about it, he's really enjoying the driving side of it at the trials and he's the first one up every morning, ripping in and giving us a great hand around the stables," Mr Turnbull said.
In addition to loving the sport, Jett absolutely idolises his dad and is so proud of the season he's had.
"It's a privilege to have a dad as good as him and a family around me to help me all of this way," Jett said.
"Being on a property I've started since I was young and everyone has been helping me, and this season dad hasn't had one day off all year and he's been working incredibly hard."
The workload has doubled this year for Mr Turnbull, who said the number of horses in his care has increased.
He thanked all of his existing owners who have supported him over the years and also all of the new owners who have recently sent him horses to train.
While he is travelling more now to ensure each horse runs in a suitable race, the results speak for themselves.
"We're up pretty early and the hardest bit is probably three, four, sometimes five nights a week we're away racing," Mr Turnbull said.
"Some weeks I've got Young, Bathurst, Wagga and Menangle, so four meetings in one week and three of them are two, three, four hours away, so that takes it out of you a little bit.
"It is very busy but the rewards are there and we're having a great year, so it's making it easier to get out of bed everyday."
Looking back on the last 12 months, Mr Turnbull said he couldn't have achieved the wins he did without the support of owners, other trainers who let him drive their horses, and his family.
He is already looking forward to next year when Better Be The Best returns from a break in the paddock to tackle some of the bigger races.
He said he also has a few other nice ones there, so who knows what 2023 will bring.
