WITH the arrival of summer, communities across the state need to be aware of the fire risk.
Two years of wet weather has led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the state now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade.
It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions for grass fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding.
It's important that households and landholders take precautions now and have a plan in place to know exactly how to react in a fire emergency.
While the recent focus has been on flooding events, we can't forget about the dangers of bush and grass fires.
Grass fires can move three times faster than a bushfire. They can start easily and spread quickly - destroying homes, crops and livelihoods.
Farmers can help protect their properties by establishing firebreaks around paddocks, homes and other valuable assets like sheds and equipment, helping to slow a fire's spread.
The public can help fire crews by preparing and maintaining their homes if they are in an at-risk area.
If you and your family are travelling over the Christmas period, please check the weather and fire danger ratings and make a plan to leave any location threatened by a grass or bushfire.
For information about preparing for grass fires, check www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/grassfires or visit www.myfireplan.com.au.
To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or check the Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app.
NSW seniors will celebrate to the sounds of Kate Ceberano and more special performers at the 2023 NSW Seniors' Festival Premier's Gala Concerts in February.
I'm encouraging seniors to join the festivities and enjoy some great Australian talent.
The Premier's Gala Concerts are undoubtedly the most popular event of the festival, which has been entertaining NSW seniors for four decades.
A stellar line-up including Kate Ceberano, Rodger Corser, Ross Wilson, Harrison Craig and Prinnie Stevens is sure to have seniors tapping their toes.
There will also be plenty of organisations holding events and activities at the NSW Seniors' Festival Expo, which offers something for everyone.
The NSW Seniors' Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the southern hemisphere, offering a number of free and discounted events.
Tickets are now on sale via Ticketek at www.ticketek.com.au/nswseniorsfestival. Seniors can also call 9215 7500 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm).
The concerts will be held on February 2 and 3 at 11am and 2.45pm at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney.
For more information on the NSW Seniors' Festival, visit www.nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.