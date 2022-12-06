Western Advocate
Mia Baggett will play at 2023 national netball championships for NSW under 19s

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:27pm, first published December 6 2022 - 5:30pm
She played club netball in Bathurst for Scots All Saints' College and next year star shooter Mia Baggett will play in the national championships for the NSW under 19s. Picture supplied

YOU'RE going to Darwin - they were the four words which confirmed to Mia Baggett she had achieved the biggest moment of netballing career thus far.

