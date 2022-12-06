Singers want to make their voices heard around the region

FOLLOWING a successful performance of their concert program Almost Christmas at the Uniting Church in Bathurst, the Allegri Singers ensemble reprised the program the following week at St Raphael's Church in Cowra.
Although somewhat interrupted by COVID, the choir's long-term plan has been to extend its reach to outlying towns, and build relationships with various venues and musical groups in the region.
The recent concerts comprised some "Christmassy" items, together with an eclectic selection of sacred and secular songs from the 16th to 21st centuries.
Under the direction of William Moxey, the choir displayed its own versatility and the quality of its in-house soloists, Bethany Carter-Sherlock and Kathy Powell.
The program was further enhanced by the performance of visiting violinist, 16-year-old Ivy Hawker, whose brilliant execution of Winter from Vivaldi's Four Seasons and the first movement of Kabalevsky's violin concerto left audiences spellbound in admiration.
Luke Moxey, on keyboard, brought great sensitivity to his highly accomplished accompaniment.
Despite the trials of COVID and recent floods, both events were well attended, which enabled the choir to make donations to the churches in the hope this might support help for flood victims.
Allegri Singers are affiliates of the Mitchell Conservatorium, with whom they have collaborated in numerous musical productions, and they are now preparing for participation in the conservatorium's annual pre-Christmas concert in Bathurst's beautiful Machattie Park.
A further joint venture is planned for next year with performances of Vivaldi's Gloria. Rehearsals for this have already begun.
Musical director William Moxey also has close ties with the Orange Regional Conservatorium Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra, whom he has recently conducted in a performance of Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day.
Further collaborations are planned between Orange and Bathurst in 2023, with performances of Mendelssohn's Elijah. Rehearsals for these will start next year.
Allegri Singers are always looking for new singers; anyone interested can phone the president, Liz Barrett, on 0409 771 214.
Rehearsals take place at the Walshaw Hall, next to All Saints' Cathedral, each Tuesday evening of school terms, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
