Allegri Singers members want to make their voices heard around the region

By Allegri Singers Publicity Officer Cameron Love
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Singers want to make their voices heard around the region

FOLLOWING a successful performance of their concert program Almost Christmas at the Uniting Church in Bathurst, the Allegri Singers ensemble reprised the program the following week at St Raphael's Church in Cowra.

