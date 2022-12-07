A MAN who was instrumental in the provision of the city's health services for 18 years has died in Brisbane surrounded by his family.
Family and friends are remembering the late Jim Lynch as a kind and generous man who lived for his family and loved his tennis. Jim passed away on Monday, November 28 in Brisbane surrounded by his loving family. He was aged 87 years.
The former chief executive officer at the Bathurst Base Hospital retired in 1995 after almost 40 years in the public health system.
He was made an honorary life member of the Bathurst Base Hospital in recognition for his service. During his 18-year posting at Bathurst, he oversaw major redevelopments including the restoration of the original section of the hospital, originally opened in November 1880, and the upgrading of the hospital to "Base" status in 1987.
Jim was also cluster director for Oberon and Blayney hospitals and was administrator for Macquarie Homes for the Aged from 1977.
Born in Narrabri, he travelled around the state with his family as a child due to his father's position as a police inspector. He was educated at Inverell High School and attended the University of NSW, graduating in 1967 with qualifications in hospital administration.
Jim's passion was his tennis. He played each weekend with various friends at the private courts of Dr Ralph Garner and Dr Noel Lucas.
He was also the athlete. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, he regularly attended the Australian Masters Games, always returning with a fist-full of medals for both tennis and running. At one event, he won gold in the 100 and 200 metre sprints as well as the tennis singles and doubles and added silver from the long jump.
In 2012, Jim relocated from Bathurst to Brisbane to be closer to family. He continued to play his tennis and was a regular each weekend to watch his grandchildren play their sport.
Jim is survived by his children: Robert, Kathleen and Mark Gallagher, Warwick, and Ian and Lynette Lynch; his six grandchildren: Samantha, Patrick, and Eleanor Gallagher, Alexander, Owen, and Neve Lynch; and his great grandson: Edward England.
