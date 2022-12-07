Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University's Sophie Norris will study in Fiji after receiving New Colombo Plan Scholarship

Updated December 8 2022 - 11:28am, first published 10:30am
Local CSU student Sophie Norris (left) - pictured earlier this year with her fellow student ambassador Sophie Watson (right) and current student Joseph Fixter - will have the chance to study and experience life in the South Pacific.

A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst student will study in Fiji after receiving a prestigious scholarship.

Local News

