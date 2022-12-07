A CHARLES Sturt University Bathurst student will study in Fiji after receiving a prestigious scholarship.
Sophie Norris hopes to gain "hands-on experience in the TV industry" while she is in the South Pacific nation.
Ms Norris is a second-year Bachelor of Communication (Journalism) student on the Bathurst campus who has also been involved in the Neighbourhood Centre's Youth Volunteer Program and has presented on 2MCE.
She is one of three CSU recipients of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's New Colombo Plan Scholarship for 2023, which gives students the chance to study overseas for up to one year in the Indo-Pacific to deepen Australia's relationships in the region.
Ms Norris, whose career aim is to be a sports broadcaster or international correspondent, will study communications and media for the first session of 2023 at the University of the South Pacific.
She is hoping to intern at the Fiji Times newspaper, Fiji Television, Mai TV or Islands Business magazine.
"The scholarship will help me achieve my study goals by allowing me to cement my learnings in another nation and gain hands-on experience in the TV industry," she said.
"I am also looking forward to getting more experience sharing localised and niche stories and giving all voices a platform to be heard around the world."
Ms Norris is from the Central Coast, but is studying at Bathurst.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
CSU director of global engagement Eleanor Mitchell said the scholarships give students support to obtain vital skills and knowledge in their fields.
"The New Colombo Plan assists our students and the university to expand and deepen our relationships in the Indo-Pacific region, where we have extensive partnerships for academic collaboration, mobility and research," she said.
CSU has been involved since the beginning of the plan. The university has had nine students receive New Colombo scholarships since 2014.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.