THERE is no doubt at all that when it comes to rugby union Laurie Parkes is an All Blacks man, but he's now the owner of a unique piece of Bathurst Bulldogs memorabilia and in the process helped a cause very close to the club's heart.
It's an iconic Paul 'Smithy' Smith Western Advocate grand final cartoon signed by the Blowes Cup premiership winning Bulldogs first XV.
Parkes, the owner of FrontRunner Finance Solutions, is currently contemplating which wall in his office will be used to display the cartoon which cleverly depicts a Bathurst Bulldog barbecuing an Orange Emu.
His business generously donated $1,500 to Breast Cancer Network Australia to purchase the signed cartoon, which was donated by the Western Advocate.
Fundraising for cancer research is something the Bathurst Bulldogs were involved with earlier this year, the women's side auctioning off special breast cancer round jumpers.
It is a cause the club rallied around after Amy Gullifer, the sister of women's first XV premiership winner Kate, lost her battle with cancer.
Purchasing the cartoon is not the only link Parkes has had with Bulldogs either. The passionate rugby fan has sponsored the club for a number of seasons.
"I grew up in New Zealand and rugby union is the game in New Zealand, so I wanted to become a sponsor of rugby union in Bathurst for a long time," he said.
"But there is a rider on this, they're not allowed to produce a player that is good enough to play for the Wallabies and help them beat the All Blacks."
Though he relishes every victory his beloved All Blacks produce, Parkes was also excited when Bulldogs were the first side through to this season's Blowes Cup decider.
While he knew he would be away come grand final day when they were set to battle fierce rivals Orange Emus at Ashwood Park, Parkes still offered motivation.
"I was driving down Hereford Street on the Thursday night and saw them training and said 'Nup', so I turned in," he said.
"As I walked in the club president was walking out of the clubrooms and I asked if I could go in for a quick chat because I couldn't be there on grand final day.
"I gave a little speech and at the end of it I said 'And bloody well win' and they did."
Bulldogs beat Emus in a 15-13 thriller, coming from a 13-0 deficit to hoist the premiership trophy.
It was a moment even a staunch Kiwi supporter Parkes could appreciate as something special.
It makes his signed Smithy cartoon something very special and unique too.
