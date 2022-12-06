Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Laurie Parkes secure unique piece of Bathurst Bulldogs memorabilia, supports Breast Cancer Network Australia

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Parkes, Bec Seaman, Gloria Thompson and Beryl Parkes of FrontRunner Finance Solutions, were not only delighted to secure a unique signed Bathurst Bulldogs cartoon, but support breast cancer research in the process.

THERE is no doubt at all that when it comes to rugby union Laurie Parkes is an All Blacks man, but he's now the owner of a unique piece of Bathurst Bulldogs memorabilia and in the process helped a cause very close to the club's heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.