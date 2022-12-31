WHEN Beverley Mills was just a girl, "caring for your mates" was the theme of each day.
Now, at 75, it is something she has implemented throughout each waking minute of her life.
In 2012, Ms Mills signed up as a volunteer for the Confused Hospitalised Older Persons (CHOPS) program at Bathurst Base Hospital, which aims to improve the experiences and outcomes for particular patients.
Ms Mills' kind heart is something she attributes to two important men in her life who ensured the health of army men and their wives.
"I blame my dad for where I am," Ms Mills said with a smile.
"When I was younger, he would take me in the car with parcels of food to give to his servicemen mates who were probably drinking the wages before they got home.
"Dad would always pump into me 'you have to look after your mates; you must. If you don't, they're going to go off the rails'. That stuck with me all through my life.
"My husband, when he was in the army, would leave me with a list. 'So and so is having a baby, can you check up on them' and 'this person has something wrong'. I'd have a list of people I'd soon check up on."
Those provided care by CHOPS volunteers quite often experience a range of emotions during their hospital stay - from happy to sad to angry to frustrated - and Ms Mills' job is to alleviate the negative, even if only for a moment or two.
"I tell you, when I start to see a client, they're very confused. I try to take them back to their first memories. I ask where they went to school, who their best mate was, and try to bring them forward to now," Ms Mills explained.
"I was sitting with a guy who had been in hospital for six weeks and he has dementia very, very bad. I had been wondering about how I could help him. Suddenly, as I was leaving home, I thought I would take my dominoes.
"He didn't know the numbers, but the dominoes were coloured. I sat and played with him, matching the colours. It was the first time in six weeks I was able to interact with him and it was wonderful."
It was the first time in six weeks I was able to interact with him and it was wonderful.- Beverley Mills
According to Ms Mills, the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the number of CHOPS volunteers.
"COVID hit us in a big way. We used to have eight people working for us - we only work four hours in a shift - and now it's just me," she said.
"We need volunteers desperately because I can't be there every day. I can only work once a fortnight for four hours."
Although Ms Mills would love to stay with CHOPS as long as she can, she encourages anyone with some free time to offer their helping hand to the program.
"It's a great program. To know you're helping someone, it's just wonderful," she said.
If you would like to volunteer with CHOPS, phone Beverley on 0478 228 315 to register your interest.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.