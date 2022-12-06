THE home-trained chances broke clear from the pack inside the final 200 metres of Tuesday's opening race at Tyers Park, providing spectators with a thrilling fight for the victory on the Bathurst turf.
When all was said and done in the Pearce's FurnitureOne Lithgow Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1,300 metres) it was Dean Mirfin's first-time runner Scopics who got over the top of Gayna Williams' Ohana Joy.
Ohana Joy ($2.80 favourite, Grant Buckley) looked destined to finally break her maiden status when she hit the front in the run for the finish line, before Scopics ($3.10, Reece Jones) caught a second wind inside the last 50 metres to win by a neck.
It's a tough blow for four-year-old mare Ohana Joy, who has now finished runner-up in three straight races.
The victory was a moment that was a long time in making for not just Mirfin but also fellow owner and strapper Angus Stewart, whose race colours were sported by jockey Reece Jones in the three-year-old gelding's race debut.
"We brought him to the races very hopeful that he could win for us but it's never easy when they're having their first start in a race. They've got to do a lot of things right, and sometimes they don't. Reece has a good opinion of him and so do we," Mirfin said.
"I bought him as a weanling actually, almost since he was a foal. I used to bring him down to the track as a baby and let him wander around the enclosure. We've poked around with him for about two years.
"I bought him online for very cheap. I own him with Angus, who works for me, and he was very excited to see him win. It's very pleasing when you can have a horse for two years and then watch them win like that."
The battle for the early race lead was a furious one.
Four horses came out together in search for the front, and eventually it was Hyderabad who poked through to lead on the outside of Scopics.
Schmacko and Charm Factor were reluctant to relent in the battle for the lead but eventually sat back behind the leading duo before the turn for home.
Ohana Joy was the next horse in line.
Hyderabad turned up the pace at the 600m and put two lengths on the field.
It wasn't a sustainable pace for the leader and soon Scopics worked up along the rail and Ohana Joy charged through the middle of the pack to take up the running on the home stretch.
Grant Buckley was certain he had Ohana Joy home in the closing strides but Scopics pounced late to take the spoils, with Allison Smith's Bally Brook $18, Will Stanley) finishing third.
The day got even better for Mirfin when East Harlem ($5.50, Reece Jones) took out the JB Civil Concreting F&M Maiden Handicap (1,100m).
