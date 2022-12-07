CROSSFIT 2795's lockout of the beginner men's podium at the Tri-Fit Games in Newcastle was one of several great moments for the Bathurst gym at the recent event.
The Bathurst gym's 'Snatch Inspectors', '3 Ninjas' and 'Recovery Sleep In' teams went 1-2-3 in the beginner men's division while several other teams came close to a podium finish at the event hosted by Freezing Hot CrossFit.
Among their best results, Bathurst had an advanced women's side finish in fifth, an advanced men's team in 11th, a beginner female team in fifth and an intermediate men's squad in seventh.
CrossFit 2795'S Dan George said all the Bathurst teams should all be proud of their efforts.
"It was great watching them. It was a good day to showcase what we do and it was a great reward for all the work that they put in week-to-week and day-to-day," he said.
"The Tri-Fit Games had six scored events overall. There was one point separating the two top teams going into the last two events, which was a double scored event - eight minutes to get out as many reps as they could of deadlifts, box jumps and rowing.
"The teams stuff is so much fun. We ended up sending away 17 teams across the beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions, so it was a really good day."
The Tri-Fit Games act as a great lead-in for the new CrossFit season, and George said the Newcastle event has got his group pumped up for the months to come.
"We're walking towards the start of the CrossFit season in February, which is the CrossFit Open," he said.
"That's part of the search for the fittest person on earth. It's where the grassroots meets the greatest. It's where you've got your Tia-Clair Toomeys doing the same workouts that our beginner guys are doing.
"We'll have a 10-week prep now to get everyone ready for that. We see the CrossFit Open as the grand final for all our guys, and we'll start to see a sprinkling of workouts in the same style as the Open come into our training."
