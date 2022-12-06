Western Advocate
Bathurst City stages its biggest bowling event of the year

Updated December 7 2022 - 10:18am, first published 7:00am
Orange's Lee Stinson led the Warilla-based squad of Andrew Johnston, Wayne Toomey and Ben Callaway to victory in this year's Carillon Open Fours. Picture supplied

BATHURST CITY

LAST weekend Bathurst City ran its biggest event of the year, the Carillon Open Fours.

