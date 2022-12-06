LAST weekend Bathurst City ran its biggest event of the year, the Carillon Open Fours.
Teams came from around the state to compete in the $10,000 competition with a first prize of $4,000.
Noteworthy was the effort of the Crookwell/Yass clubs that sent four teams to the event, as did Wyong.
Bathurst club Majellan entered five teams.
We couldn't have asked for better weather, it was beautifully sunny all weekend.
Taking out first prize was the Warilla/Orange team led by Lee Stinson with five wins and a margin of 49 shots.
Second was the team from Ettalong led by Geoff Kime. They also had five wins, but the lower margin of 45 shots.
Third team was Cabramatta, led by Arthur Priestley on four wins and 42 shots, followed by Ian Carr from Orange, one shot down on four wins and 41 shots.
Stinson's team won all its matches with margins of six, 15, 18, two and eight. Their second game was against seventh placed Glen Seton.
The best of the Bathurst City teams was that led by Alex Birkens, finishing 12th with three wins and a margin of 23 shots.
They were followed by the team of Phil Gray, three shots behind.
Congratulations to bowls secretary John Archer for organising such a big event. It takes a huge effort with the inevitable problems caused by no-shows.
Also a big thanks to the many volunteers who helped in getting grounds and greens prepared and manning the barbecue.
Social bowls
Wednesday, November 30
GAMES were played on the number three green which has usually been used by the croquet players.
In the build up to the Carillon Open Fours, it had been under preparation.
Game one, rink 22: Visitor Trevor Sharpin skipped for Joe Young and Ken Fulton in their game against Norm Hayes, Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh.
Once again, Kenny came in to fill a gap. Norm's crew was comfortably in front on 12-5 after 10 ends, and 14-11 after 15.
A five for Trevor's team put them in front and scoring eight shots in the last three ends sealed the deal for them. The final score was 24-16.
Game two, rink 23: Denis Oxley, Annette Myers and Ray Noonan (back from hospital) played against Jim Grives, John Martin and Judy Rodenhuis for a 30-10 win.
Jim's team was holding its own with the scores level on 8-all after the seventh end.
After that, Denis' team were unstoppable, scoring another 22 shots, including a six.
Game three, rink 24: Mick Hall and John Archer beat Bob Lindsay and Garry Hotham in a close game that ended with a 20-17 win.
Mick and John were well away with 11 shots on the board against one after five ends.
They held the lead until the 14th end, when Bob and Garry drew level on 13-all.
After 17 ends it was 15-all, but a strong finish put Mick and John in the winning position.
Game four, rink 25: Ron Cambey, Paul Rodenhuis and Phil Murray defeated Daniel Prasad, James Nau and Julie Martello 28-13.
Ron's team was off to a good start, leading 11-5 after seven ends.
Winning six of the following eight ends added 13 more shots to their score to make it 24-9.
Four shots went to both sides in the last four ends.
WITH many members of the Majellan Bowling Club attending the Carillon Fours event at Bathurst City, the numbers for Saturday were down as to be expected.
With all that and more going on this is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, November 29
Rink 10: Tony Smith, Paul Jenkins and Tony Hogan were out to a handy lead by the 11th at 13-6 against Robert Raithby, John Toole and Tim Pickstone.
However, Team Pickstone had other ideas and successfully shut out the opposition for the last seven ends to win the match 25-15.
Rink 11: John Bosson and Terry Burke were in a battle against Ian Warren and Brian Hope with level scores on the seventh (9-all), ninth (10-all) and 11th (11-all) ends and again on the 18th (16-all).
Team Hope went out with a blast in the last two ends, winning the match 22-18.
Rink 12: Tony Hopkins, Jim Clark and Ron McGarry were in the back seat from the start against Geoff Thorn, Russ McPherson and Peter Hope.
Team McGarry snatched the lead on the eighth (8-7), but lost it again the very next end and never saw the lead again, with Team Hope winning 24-17.
Rink 13: Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Allan Clark were clinical in the match against Bryce Peard, Mick Burke and Peter Phegan, with Team Clark out to a 17-2 lead by the 12th.
Team Clark continued the onslaught and took an easy win, 29-10.
Rink 14: Terry Chifley, Keith Pender and Ray Neely opened their score on the third against Robert Thompson, Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra.
Team Neely, from the third end, held out the opposition to take the win 23-12.
Rink 15: Dick Graham and Gary Cameron were taught a lesson by Ted Parker and Josh Robinson.
With Team Robinson having the lead from the start, they went out to a 25-5 lead by the 14th.
But the pain didn't stop there, with Team Robinson continuing the slaughter with a fantastic win 40-12.
Wednesday, November 30
Rink 10: Mel Parker (swing bowler), Beryl Flanagan and Leonie McGarry were 4-all after six ends against Mel Parker, Allan Clark and Robyn Adams.
The scores were tied again on the 13th (9-all) with Team McGarry carrying the baton of victory to win 17-10.
Rink 11: Betsy Thornberry, Robyn Stenhouse and Pauline Clark were up 19-8 by the 13th against Julie Barr, Val Zylstra and Graham Scott.
Team Clark allowed the opposition back into the game on the last three ends, but still held on to victory, winning 20-13.
Rink 12: Liz Draper, Merl Stephens and Peggy McIntosh showed how it is done against Sally Colebatch, Sue Murray and Ron McGarry.
Team McIntosh were out to a 19-5 lead by the 13th and continued to lead to the end, winning 23-10.
Saturday, December 3
Rink 9: Terry Clark and Max Elms had a handy lead by the 13th (17-3) against Phillipe Legall and Ted Parker.
Team Parker tried their best to get back to the lead, but just fell short in the end going down to Team Elms 21-16.
Rink 10: John Toole and Peter Zylstra were 3-all after four ends of play against Peter Martin and Peter Phegan.
Team Phegan took the lead from the next end to the finish to win the match 19-12.
That wraps another great week at the Majellan and just a reminder to all that the club is open for your local Christmas parties.
Please call the club on 6331 5459 to book your bowling Christmas get together.
So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
