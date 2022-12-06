AN iron lady against a strong Tree - that's why this Saturday's Eglinton Tennis Club spring competition grand final is shaping as the showdown of all showdowns.
Opposing captains Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher and Sarah Tree have very different ideas on how to approach the match.
Everyone is waiting to see which captain can steer their side to the coveted grand final trophy.
So what do each of the captain's have at their disposal? Let's take a look.
Schumacher will be at the helm of Team Chesterfields. She is an experienced captain who can turn defence into attack in an instant.
If given room to move the she will crucify you - she's a real danger player in this match.
The first of her team-mates is Matt Tree, a big hitter of the ball who is a real threat.
Then there's Rob Mack, another big hitter of the ball who can serve it right up to the tall poppy players. Mack is not to be underestimated in this match.
Rebekha Fisher is a good, steady player who reads the play well. She's not afraid to attack the net and is peaking just at the right time.
The other member of Team Chesterfields is Stacey Markwick. She is consistent as they come and looms as a real danger in the decider.
Tree is the captain of Team Wingbacks. She's a big hitter who moves well on the court.
Tree could well be a game changer who leads her side to cup glory.
She's not the only threat either, team-mate Dave Craft is very dangerous player who comes into this match full of running. Craft could be the trump card in this grand final.
Bailey Honeyman is a big server with steady groundstrokes, while Harry Dang is a consistent player who can frustrate the hell out of you. Don't let your guard down against Dang or you'll get hanged.
Finally there's Graeme 'stumpy' Stapleton. He's a good, steady player with plenty of experience in big matches.
Stapleton has the ability to dig deep and comes into this match as real threat.
Well folks there you have it.
Who will take home the grand final trophy? My tip is team Chesterfields eight sets to four.
Thank you to sponsor Andrew Tree Upholstery and good hitting.
