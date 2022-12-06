Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Dwyer and Jordan Pope depart Parkes Spacemen for Wollongong and Newcastle respectively

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
December 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Dwyer has been one of Parkes' best for the better part of a decade but won't be wearing red, white and blue next season. Picture by Nick Guthrie

The Parkes Spacemen will be without two of their most loyal servants when the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.