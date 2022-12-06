Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Anderson Motorsport wins Super3 championship in dramatic Adelaide season finale

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst team Anderson Motorsport have been crowned 2022 Super3 champions, driver Brad Vaughan clinching the title in a dramatic season finale. Picture supplied

SPEED, skill, safety and bit of luck thrown in - that is what handed Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport the 2022 Super3 championship title in dramatic fashion on the streets of Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.