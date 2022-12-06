SPEED, skill, safety and bit of luck thrown in - that is what handed Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport the 2022 Super3 championship title in dramatic fashion on the streets of Adelaide.
The speed of their Ford Falcon FG, the skill of driver Brad Vaughan, the safety messages of team boss Mick Anderson the luck which evaded series leader Kai Allen.
When Allen crashed out in the final race of the series on Sunday, Vaughan raced on to claim victory and enough points to be crowned champion.
"We always knew we had the speed in the car, we just needed a little bit of luck our way I suppose," Anderson said.
"Not that you want to see anyone crash ever, but at the end of the day you've got to finish every race to win the championship, especially that last race.
"We know we've got a good car, good set up, good team, so it was nice to get that good result.
"We didn't go there thinking we couldn't win it, but we didn't think we'd win it like that either."
The championship came as a good reward for the Bathurst team which had finished as Super3 runners-up in both 2021 with Anderson driving and 2019 with Jayden Ojeda behind the wheel.
It also saw them create a piece of history given their Falcon is the same car Cameron Waters drove to the 2015 Super2 crown.
"It's the only car in history now that's won Super2 and Super3, so that's got some cool history about it," Anderson said.
The Bathurst team arrived at Adelaide knowing that it was still alive in the battle for the Super3 title, Vaughan sitting 66 points behind Allen.
Allen topped practice and qualifying behind the wheel of his Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore VE.
However, in the first of two races that made up the season-ending round the championship battle took a twist.
Racing as part of a combined Super2-Super3 grid, Allen led from the start but was then baulked by a crash ahead of of him.
It allowed Vaughan to pass and take the win, cutting Allen's championship lead to 55 points. He also clocked a Super3 race lap record of 1:22.9505 on his way to victory.
It meant it came down to the final race and Anderson knew the odds were stacked against them.
"He [Vaughan] had to win and Kai had to finish fifth, that's what we were looking at. But no matter what, we had to win," he said.
Allen led on lap one, but on his second lap at the notoriously difficult turn eight he crashed.
The damage his Holden sustained meant his race was over. Vaughan assumed the lead and only needed to finish to take the championship.
"When we seen Kai go in I just had to get on the radio and manage him [Vaughan] at that point. I coached him into a mistake free finish," Anderson said.
"You never want to see any competitor go into the wall, especially one you fight to the end of the championship and have been fighting with him all year. It was a sad way to see him go out.
"I was on the radio and everyone was coming up and trying to shake my had while the race was still going, but I was like 'Not yet'.
"I've had some nervous times over the years, that was one where the pressure was on. But I coached him to the end and it was definitely cool seeing him come into pit lane and doing all the press conferences and that sort of thing."
In claiming the chequered flag for what was his fifth win of the season, Vaughan finished 96 points clear of Allen in the championship.
"We had good car speed all weekend there, it was good to get a chance to show it and come away with a championship," Anderson said.
"Especially with Brad coming from South Australia too, he only sort of lives an hour away."
So is Anderson Motorsport going to be back on the grid next year?
"Definitely," Anderson said. "We're going to run our DJR Mustang in Super2 and it looks like we'll run the FG again in Super3."
