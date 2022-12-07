HOW do you breed award winning Bulls? In the mind of Dean Oxley it involves the proven method of touring New Zealand so that's exactly what he's going to do.
Oxley will be assembling a squad of 25 of the best rugby players from across the Central West - prime Blue Bulls stock - who will head to New Zealand next March.
It will be the first time Central West squads have toured New Zealand since 2019. Both men's and women's squads will make the trip.
Men's coach Oxley will be using the tour as a way to prepare the Blue Bulls for the Country Championships where they'll attempt to reclaim the Caldwell Cup trophy.
"We are 100 percent touring," Oxley said.
"We're heading back to Christchurch, we haven't got the names of the opposition yet but we'll be playing two games in New Zealand in preparation to win back the Caldwell Cup.
"The last tour certainly spring boarded us into the success we had but there's a bit of a changing of the guard now. There's a few players retiring and moving on and we need to bring through the next wave and this will help us do that.
"It's really quite exciting and I just want to keep Central West strong. We want to keep the Blue Bulls strong and therefore this tour is very important."
Oxley was coach back in 2019 when the Blue Bulls headed to New Zealand.
Both the men's and women's squads which made the trip won five out of six games they played.
The Central West players visited Crusaders HQ, had breakfast with a handful of All Blacks and played games against Prebbleton and University of Canterbury.
More importantly, the tour bonded the players. Both the men and women went on to win Country Championship crowns that season.
Since then the women have remained the country queens with three consecutive Thomson Cup triumphs.
The men backed up their 2019 success with a title defence in 2021 - there were no championships in 2020 due to COVID-19 - while this year they were the Caldwell Cup runners-up.
"The tour we use to get together and be united as a Blue Bulls family, then we'll be even stronger. It's not just individual ability, it comes down to the desire to play for each other," Oxley said.
"That got really emphasised in that last tour to New Zealand so I plan to do the same thing in unifying the group before we go to Tamworth again.
"We're looking forward to going back there and grabbing that cup."
As was the case in 2019, one of the driving forces behind locking in the 2023 tour was Matt Tink.
It was one of Tink's priorities before he stepped down from his successful tenure as Central West Rugby Union's chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
"He's got some other opportunities so while it's very sad, he's done a wonderful job and he really lifted us to another level," Oxley said of Tink.
"It's up to us now to make sure we maintain the work that he's done.
"I think we were quite privileged to have him involved for the period of time that we did, for the five years that we had him it was a real blessing given his knowledge.
"So he moves on and focusses on different things, but he got the wagon rolling with the Blue Bulls going to Christchurch. That was his departing organisation, making sure the tour would go ahead because he knew how beneficial it was last time."
Oxley conducted the first of two trials for the New Zealand tour last weekend and there will be another for both men and women in Wellington this Sunday.
"It's hard to get people motivated at this time of year," he said.
"But we've had 40 people turn out to trial which has been outstanding for a squad of 25 to go away. Some other players weren't able to trial due to other commitments but they're still available for selection based on their club form and their past Central West form."
Oxley says he plans to name his touring squad prior to Christmas.
