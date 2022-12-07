What do Bathurst Volkswagen and Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys Rugby have in common?
They are both Driving our Community forward with a guess and win competition as part of a Christmas promotion.
In the Armada Shopping Centre Bathurst, a Volkswagen Touareg has been filled to the brim with a variety of sporting balls; guess the number correctly, and you could be the lucky winner of one of three prizes.
According to Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys Rugby president Paul Welsh, entry is simple.
"The way it works, is we've got a QR code, so you just go in, put your name in and you get the chance to have a guess at the number of balls," he said.
Entries cost $2 each, or you can try your luck three times for $5.
"In selling our tickets, we are also helping to raise money for Meals on Wheels," Mr Welsh said.
It was important to the Old Boys that this money could support a local charitable organisation.
"It's local, it's great to raise money for big charities ... but does that money stay local?" Mr Welsh said.
"We were very focused on what we could do locally, and trying to promote what we could do in our own community, because we're part of the community."
Community is the overarching theme of the competition with local organisations donating the funds for the prizes.
First prize is a generous $2000 universal voucher, second prize is a $500 voucher to a Sydney hotel, and third prize is a $150 voucher to The 1880 Hotel.
"Volkswagen are obviously one of the main participants and they donated the $2000 prize, and Verto quite happily came on board to do the $500 voucher at Marriott," Mr Welsh said.
"The 1880 just straight away said that they wanted to be a part of it."
As well as organisations donating money for prizes, the balls inside the Volkswagen were also donated.
"SportsPower came on board with us, so Pip and Sharn came on board, and supplied the balls which is fantastic and he has also given us all the bags so we can load the balls into them," Mr Welsh said.
"When we are finished with those balls, we will be donating them to all of the primary schools, so we very much picked sporting balls that are good for young people, like tennis balls, cricket balls, soccer balls, and footys."
The donation of these balls is all part of a subsidiary goal of the Bathurst Old Boys; to promote team sport.
"The whole idea was to get kids more involved in sport, which is something that Bathurst Old Boys are very much trying to push, because we're trying to get kids active."
Visit the shopping centre or https://www.raffletix.com.au/bathurstbulldogsoldboys to purchase your entry tickets.
Prizes will be drawn on Wednesday, December 21.
