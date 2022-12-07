Western Advocate

Bathurst Volkswagen and Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys Rugby have teamed up for a guess and win competition

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 8 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Boy Allen Spencer with Ben Warren from Bathurst Volkswagen and Old Boy Allan Fiedler are driving the community forward with the guess and win competition. Picture by Alise McIntosh

What do Bathurst Volkswagen and Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys Rugby have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.