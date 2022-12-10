Year 10 students from Denison College Bathurst High campus celebrated the end of their compulsory education recently.
Students and their families filed into Kings Parade to showcase their showstopping looks to family and friends, who were all gushing with pride.
The ladies all looked gorgeous in their gowns, and the young men all looked suave in their suits.
Some students arrived in style, with muscle cars and limousines lining Russell Street, preparing to transport them to their next location, Bathurst Panthers, to continue their celebrations.
These celebrations included a form dinner, and the chance to have a dance with friends and peers as a cohort.
