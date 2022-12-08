THERE were times Shannon Hattersley thought she wouldn't get the opportunity to celebrate the end of her university education, but on Wednesday she got that moment.
Ms Hattersley graduated from a Bachelor of Education Y-12 at the Charles Sturt University (CSU) Bathurst campus, after almost four and a half years of studying.
She went through a number of obstacles throughout her degree, including the birth of her daughter and the COVID-19 pandemic, but she said she's relieved to have finally graduated.
"It's such a big relief because I had so many interruptions during the degree," she said.
"One of the interruptions is gorgeous, having my daughter, but it's been an achievement and a half.
"In my family, I'm the first out of siblings, parents and cousins to ever go to university and graduate, so it's a huge achievement."
Ms Hattersley actually had her final teaching placement delayed for two years because of the pandemic, but now she's already secured a job, having started at Kelso High Campus this term and having signed her contract for next year.
"I've actually been teaching at a high school this year, so knowing that graduation is finally happening and my degree is finished, I get a cap and gown, it's a huge thing," she said.
"I absolutely love it there [at Kelso High]. I was actually doing QuickSmart tutoring at the school last year and halfway through this year, I got my teaching number and I started teaching this term.
"I've just signed my contract for next year, actually."
Ms Hattersley, who's originally from Orange but moved to Bathurst when she started at CSU, said it's a relief that she's got her work sorted for next year.
"It gives me so much relief, especially going into the Christmas holidays, not having to look for a job next year," she said.
"It definitely made things more relaxing and exciting.
"I'm obviously getting to know more of the teaching side of things this term, before I go into my first proper year of teaching next year."
There were also times that she thought she wouldn't get the opportunity to graduate.
"I got to point I thought I'd just get my certificate and not worry about the graduation ceremony," she said.
"But in the end, this is what uni builds up to - getting the cap, gown, photo, being on stage. I just had to wait out and I'm so glad we are able to have our family here.
"I don't think I could've done it without my family here. That would've been too hard."
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon congratulated the graduates for their dedication and determination in achieving their goals during such challenging times.
"These graduates have endured an exceptional educational journey during one of the most difficult periods our world has ever seen," Professor Leon said.
"Having to navigate the many hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with extreme weather events that have plagued communities is a testament to their strength of character, resilience, and ambition.
"Now they can embark on careers offering their communities vital skills developed from a world-class education at a time when local towns need them more than ever."
