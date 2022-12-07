FOR the past two years it's been bada bing bada boom for Bathurst High, but could a new format 2023 Denison Cup see kick start a reign of Kelso High kings?
This Thursday and Friday the sporting rivalry between the two Bathurst schools will hit its peak as students do battle for the now annual Denison Cup.
It's a trophy that was first introduced to the school sporting calendar in 2020 and has continued to evolve since.
The idea was forged as Bathurst High had missed out on that year's inter-school Astley Cup competition against Orange High and Dubbo Senior College due to COVID-19, while the CKC Cup between Kelso High, Canobolas and Cowra had been cancelled too.
In the inaugural edition of the Denison Cup, Bathurst High won all but one of the five sports contested.
In 2021 the Denison Cup returned with an expanded eight events over two days. Once again Bathurst High dominated, this time making it a clean sweep.
But now, in the spirit of sporting fairness, the format of the cup has undergone another evolution.
"We tried to expand it a bit further to include sports that Kelso are really strong at," Bathurst High's Denison Cup coordinator Sarah Murray said.
"In the last couple of years we've really dominated the sports that have been in play, so we've put volleyball and table tennis in which Kelso are quite good at and gone quite far at in CHS competitions this year.
"That should give them a good opportunity to get some wins under their belt."
As Murray indicated, volleyball and table tennis have been added to the program this year, but they are not the only changes.
Chess and under 15s Twenty20 cricket have been added, the boys will get a chance to play netball and girls to play basketball.
Instead of boys rugby league they'll play league tag and the hockey Kel Cooke Cup the two schools traditionally play for has been incorporated into the Denison Cup too.
"Our boys netball teams are really excited to take to the court on Thursday and Friday. That's one of the things they are looking forward to the most," Murray said.
"The boys are now playing league tag. Because we're playing on the school oval, it's not made for rugby league, it's multi-purpose space, so league tag is a safer option for them than tackling."
But the changes to the 2023 Denison Cup don't just include new sports.
It has also expanded to involved a larger percentage of the student population at both schools.
"We've tried to change the structure a little bit this year to include those students that don't usually get picked in Astley Cup teams," Murray said.
"So there's a Year 7 and 8 day and then a Year 9 and 10 day and teams for all sports across those two days to give kids more opportunities to play as well.
"We've tried to encourage kids, to start off with, to only play one sport to get participation across both campuses really high, obviously if we're struggling to get numbers for teams we've let kids join multiple sports.
"We're hoping it goes well and maybe we can expand it next year so kids in Year 11 and Year 12 get an opportunity. So fingers crossed, at this stage it's just trial and error to see how it works out."
Though it remains to be seen if the new format is a hit, the bigger question is who will win this year's cup?
Naturally Murray is hoping for a Bathurst High treble and an extension of bragging rights.
However, she knows her students will have a real challenge this year as compared to the previous editions of the Denison Cup.
"The pressure is certainly on us this year to win again, but I definitely think it's a lot harder and a lot more competition between the two schools this year," she said.
"I think volleyball and in table tennis their [Kelso's] team is quite strong as well, I think soccer could go either way and I think the boys basketball could go either way as well.
"Both of us just progressed in basketball, our 15s team, to the top 15 in the state but when we played earlier in the rounds Kelso actually got the win over us, so I think that will be quite competitive as well."
Spectators are welcome to watch the off-campus hockey and cricket matches on Friday, which commence at 10am.
All other sports will be jointly hosted between the two school campuses and restricted to students.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.