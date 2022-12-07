Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

New format Dension Cup makes for more enticing Bathurst versus Kelso battle

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst High has only lost once match in the two-year history of the Denison Cup, but this year a format change should see Kelso challenge for the silverware. Picture by Alexander Grant

FOR the past two years it's been bada bing bada boom for Bathurst High, but could a new format 2023 Denison Cup see kick start a reign of Kelso High kings?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.