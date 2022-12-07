Western Advocate
Our People

Roy and Margaret Milne celebrate 70th anniversary at Bathurst RSL

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 8 2022 - 9:11am, first published December 7 2022 - 5:30pm
Margaret and Roy Milne enjoyed celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with their friends and family at the Bathurst RSL. Picture by Amy Rees

WHO would have thought stopping for a friendly yarn would turn into 70 years of marriage, but that's exactly how the fairytale began for Margaret and Roy Milne.

Local News

