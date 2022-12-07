WHO would have thought stopping for a friendly yarn would turn into 70 years of marriage, but that's exactly how the fairytale began for Margaret and Roy Milne.
The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 6, with some of their nearest and dearest at the Bathurst RSL.
Members of their family attended as well as old and new friends; even the flower girl from their wedding day celebrated the milestone with them.
Guests travelled from all over to be in Bathurst with the Milnes to celebrate decades of love and commitment.
"I don't know how he's put up with me for so long," Mrs Milne said, laughing.
The couple met when they were both working in the head office for the Bank of NSW in Sydney.
Being a large company, there were many sections with people performing different tasks.
Mr Milne said his station was located in the middle of the building, and he began to notice a "good sort" who kept walking past carrying out her daily duties.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I worked as an examiner in the ledgers and there were 12 sections and I was in the middle," he said.
"I used to see this good sort go past. Anyway, she stopped to have a yarn one day and that was it."
The couple were married at St Thomas' Anglican Church in North Sydney at 24 and 25 years of age.
They had three children, Judy Ryan, Lesley Carter and Jim Milne, who then gave them six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Having moved around a lot due to Mr Milne's work, the couple have made many friends throughout their lives in different regions around NSW.
It's the ongoing adventure that was their life that Mrs Milne looks back on fondly.
However, the stability moving to Bathurst in 1985 brought when they retired was a whole new adventure, and a decision the couple are glad they made.
They have involved themselves in numerous community activities and groups, including bowls and Probus, and made many wonderful friends.
"It's the best thing we ever did," Mrs Milne said.
"No regrets," Mr Milne added.
Unconditional trust and surrounding themselves with good people has been the secret to the couple's long marriage and happy lives.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.