Tickets go on sale 10 months out for the 60th anniversary Bathurst 1000 in 2023

Updated December 15 2022 - 12:20pm, first published December 11 2022 - 1:00pm
Supercars is anticipating an enormous turnout for next year's Great Race.

TICKETS have gone on sale 10 months out from a Bathurst 1000 that is being described as "one of the most anticipated Great Races on record".

