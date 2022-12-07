TICKETS have gone on sale 10 months out from a Bathurst 1000 that is being described as "one of the most anticipated Great Races on record".
Only two months after the 2022 event - when the crown was claimed by Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander and a total crowd of 195,578 was tallied over the four days - planning has already started for 2023.
"The 60th anniversary of the Repco Bathurst 1000 will be one of the biggest events in our history," Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.
"Planning is already underway to celebrate the great success of one of Australia's most beloved sporting events.
"Following on from the success of the 2022 event, which included the revamped Harris Park precinct, more additions will be made to ensure the 60th anniversary is one to remember for our fans."
There was standing room only at Mount Panorama for the 50th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000 as the Team Vodafone Holden, piloted by Jamie Whincup and co-driver Paul Dumbrell, took the chequered flag and Peter Brock Trophy by just 0.3 seconds.
V8 Supercars' then-CEO David Malone said it had been clear from the Thursday of that week that the weekend was going to be something very special and he was proved right as the official four-day crowd hit 207,205.
That total crowd remains the record.
"The whole track is packed, the campgrounds are buzzing and today people started coming in at 2am this morning - extraordinary," he said at the time.
With the next major anniversary being held next year, tickets are going on sale from 3pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) this afternoon (Wednesday, December 7) for the October 5-8, 2023 event.
Supercars says fans will be wanting to lock in their favourite spot for the 60th anniversary of the event.
It says the 2023 Bathurst 1000 will be the first Great Race to feature the Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro going head-to-head on Sunday, October 8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Van Gisbergen and Tander, after claiming the 2022 win, will return hoping to become the first drivers since Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes to be crowned Kings of the Mountain in successive years, according to Supercars.
"The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 is going to be one of the most anticipated Great Races on record," Repco CEO Wayne Bryant said.
"Not only do we have the new Gen3 Mustangs and Camaros ready to tackle Mount Panorama, we will also be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the race at Bathurst.
"It will be a time to reflect on the incredible imprint that this race has left on motorsport and the automotive world, as well as a dawn of a new era for Supercars."
Supercars says camp sites for the Great Race will go on sale in the new year.
It says tickets for the 2023 Bathurst 1000 will be available through Ticketek and Supercars.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.