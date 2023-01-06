Western Advocate

Two books outlining the history of milling in Australia have received merit awards

AM
By Alise McIntosh
January 7 2023 - 10:00am
Caitlin Ong and Jess Jennings at the Victoria Hotel, Bathurst last year as the books were launched. Picture supplied

TWO photographic books that were published for Bathurst's Australian Milling Museum (AMM) have received recognition on a national level.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

