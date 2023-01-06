TWO photographic books that were published for Bathurst's Australian Milling Museum (AMM) have received recognition on a national level.
The books - Branded: Australian Flour Bag Labels Between The Wars and The Power Of Flour: A Photographic History Of Milling In Australia - were published in 2022 by Halstead Press.
They were written and curated by Paul Ashton, Jess Jennings and John McCorquodale and designed by students of the University of Technology Sydney.
These students were Lucy Chambers, Lazola Mannie-Stevens and Caitlin Ong.
Since being published, the books have received three merit awards from the Australian Graphic Design Awards.
As a duo, the book covers received a merit award, and the inside of each individual book was also awarded.
Graphic design student Caitlin Ong said the merit awards "are quite a distinguished award".
"I think at least 1000 students are submitting their work for these awards," she said.
Ms Ong said she was very proud of the recognition.
"It was an amazing opportunity to work on these books," she said.
"It was so cool getting those awards for those books because it started as a university subject and I think we finished designing it ... outside of uni."
"The idea for the books came about on February 11, 2021 ... Paul Ashton suggested that we put together a photographic history of the Australian milling industry, and it would be short, virtually no words, and everybody on the board said that it was a great idea," co-author of the books Jess Jennings said.
"Next thing you know, Paul got to it quick smart and he collected probably a couple of hundred photographs very quickly, and then started writing text about those photographs."
It was while compiling the photographs and texts for the books that Mr Ashton acquired a digital gallery of previously unseen flour bag logos.
"He came across a digital archive of 160 flour bag art labels, and nobody has ever seen any of these labels, except for a few people in the milling industry over the last century between WWI and WWII," Mr Jennings said.
"He had a good look at that and he picked out 100 of what he thought were the best labels."
Following the discovery of these logos, it was decided that an additional book would be created and published and these labels became the contents of Branded: Australian Flour Bag Labels Between The Wars.
"There was so much material that it could actually be two books," Mr Jennings said.
Despite having a multitude of materials to create the two books, it couldn't have been done without the generosity of those involved, especially considering that the books were designed as a student project.
"To have it professionally published, and professionally graphic designed and presented, it's been an extremely good result in quite an incredibly short period of time and quite honestly with a limited amount of money," Mr Jennings said.
"[Almost] everything has been done as an in-kind contribution."
Though creating the books and having them recognised at a national level is a source of great pride for Mr Jennings, the main purpose of the books was to raise awareness about the milling industry.
"The driving impetus for all of that is that there is no national history of the Australian milling industry at all, so this book is the first of its kind," Mr Jennings said.
"That was the gap that we were trying to fill and I'm delighted because it's helped raise the profile of the museum as well as the profile of the Australian milling industry."
The books are for sale in Australia, as well as overseas, and have already sold hundreds of copies.
"The amount is quite substantial, and people can go to our website and buy a copy of each if they want to," Mr Jennings said.
To further this awareness, the AMM website has recently launched a feature that allows visitors to take a virtual tour of the many levels of the facility, many of which cannot be reached through a physical tour.
In an attempt to again further awareness surrounding the existence of the books, they have also been submitted in the Australian Book Design Awards. Award winners will be announced in January, 2023.
