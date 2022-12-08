Magnificent Panorama: Who were the Platypi's finest?

WITH four out five sides qualifying for semi-finals and one going on to hoist a premiership trophy this season, it is a clear indication there's an abundance of talented Panorama Platypi.
From those who have been with the club since it first joined the ranks of the Western Women's Rugby League competition to exciting rookies, the standard of football on show in the spring premiership was impressive.
Across the regular eight-round season the Platypi twice enjoyed a clean sweep of wins across the under 12s, under 14s, under 16s, under 18s and open fixtures.
There were huge hits, fierce fends, silky skills and terrific tries across all grades.
But who were the Platypi's finest during their spring offensive?
It wasn't easy to narrow down - we could've had two sides - but here's the Western Advocate's pick for the Platypi's team of the season:
THE Platypi had some strong candidates for best fullback this season, but we can't go past open's custodian Erin Naden for the number one jumper.
Returning for her second season with the Platypi after sitting out earlier this year, Naden was a massive asset.
Her speed and footwork made her a huge attacking threat, particularly in broken play, while her ability to read play and organisation made her a key in defence.
Naden was named best on ground as the Platypi beat the Goannas 20-10 on ground final day, a try and a try assist amongst her stats for the decider.
"She pokes along and all of a sudden she goes bang, bang. You don't know she's on there half the time then when she gets the ball she says 'Thank very much'," coach Kevin Grimshaw said of Naden.
So bang, bang, Naden has fired and she's the Platypi's fullback of the season.
WHEN you score 15 tries in a season that is 10 weeks long, well you are lock for a spot amongst the Platypi's finest.
And anyone that saw Anderson in action would agree she's one of the finest not just for the amount of tries she scored, but the way in which she scored them.
The rugby union recruit's speed was explosive and she had the footwork to match. Any small gap which Anderson spotted she exploited.
It was speed which also made her good defensively - trying to run around Anderson was no easy task and she was ever present in cover.
Anderson was another player coach Kevin Grimshaw ranked highly on his bang bang scale.
"She's unbelievable," he said.
"She's built like a matchstick but she just goes bang, bang, bang see you later. She creates holes with her speed."
YOU'VE got to love a marvellous Mez.
Meredith Jones was there playing tackle back in 2017 when it was Western Women's Nines - she was the leading try scorer that season - and has been one of the most consistently performed players since.
She is versatile enough that she can line-up in the centres like she did this season, or be a ball playing second rower.
Jones has the power to bust tackles, the speed to exploit a gap and her tackles are text book.
She was amongst the try scorers on grand final day and one of the Platypi's best in that triumph as well.
IT was a mixed season for the Platypi under 16s, but centre Lara Edwards was a consistently strong performer for her side as it reached the semi-finals.
But it is more than consistency which earns Edwards a spot in the team of the season - it's her tenacity as well.
Many of her bustling runs on the left edge of the Platypi's attack involved brushing off rival defenders and her post-contact metres gained were impressive.
Edwards displayed similar determination in defence too.
She'd often made several tackles in the same set, her marker defence particularly strong, and Edwards' work to pin opposition down in their own territory was impressive.
SHE spent the season switching in between fullback and the centres for the under 14 Platypi, but in order to find Tarnya Kelleher a spot in our team of the season we've put her on the wing.
Given the qualities she brings to the table it is a position she could easily slot into.
Kelleher was a huge metre eater for the 14s this season.
She was strong on kick returns, she exploited lazy markers and she supported her team-mates. She did it every weekend.
Kelleher is the type of player who is not afraid to take on an opponent and while she only scored four tries herself, she had an assist in a whole lot more.
IF you sat down to pick a best Platypi side before the season started and were contemplating Nicole Schneider, it would have been for a slot in the forward pack.
However, the decision of opens coach Kevin Grimshaw to switch her to five-eighth proved to be a masterstroke.
Her time spent in the forwards meant Schneider didn't hesitate to take on the line, while she's also strong defensively.
Then the ball playing skills which made her dangerous in the forwards developed even further at first receiver.
"I was very hesitant to start with, I'd never played there [five-eighth], never. I played front row my first year and then I was lock," she said.
"Kev threw me in six with no warning and I was very hesitant, but I thought I'd have a go, I tried to be very open minded about it."
SHE'S a Platypi OG and she's our pick for halfback in our team of the season - it's Samantha Hanrahan.
Yes, we know she played at five-eighth for the under 16 Platypi but there's no doubting that she would impress with the number seven on her back as well.
Yes, we know there were a lot of Platypi who played at halfback who had solid seasons.
But Hanrahan had a standout season and has that x-factor which means she deserves a spot.
She can put team-mates into holes, she can split open an opposition defence, she has a smart kicking game and she's a strong tackler too.
On top of that, Hanrahan is one of the best exponents of the one-on-one strip in the league.
"I don't know if she practices it, but she's pretty bloody good at it, she does it a lot, a real lot," Panorama coach Mick Carter said of Hanrahan's one-on-one steals.
Just call her Sam 'Munster' Hanrahan.
DAKODA the destroyer - the name says it all.
The prop who skippered the under 12s was an automatic choice for the team of the season.
Watching her charge down the sideline, palming off rivals left, right and centre was not only a weekly occurrence, she did it multiple times in every match she played.
When the Platypi needed some inspiration, Hann provided it in spades.
She did it with crunching tackles, she did it with line breaks and she did it with tries.
And while prop tries can be an elusive thing, this season Hann picked up 19 of them.
"She is our tackling machine, she is our running machine, she boosts all the girls which is all you want in a captain," her coach Emma Duke said.
"She's Dakoda the destroyer for sure."
She was named the best player across the WWRL competition this season and we couldn't agree more.
Dakoda the destroyer is also the vice-captain of our team of the season.
SHE wore the number seven for the under 14 Platypi this season, but Freya Hodges did plenty of dummy half work too.
And she was good at it. Good enough for her to earn the hooker job in our team of the season.
Not only did Hodges score most of her six tries this season diving over the line from dummy half, her work put others into gaps too.
Though the 14s did have their defensive issues at times, the games where they got it right Hodges was sitting up top of the tackle leaderboard.
Her efforts in online defence included more than one try-saver.
She might be small, but she's crafty and while not having the same hit rate as Hanrahan, Hodges did produce some timely one-on-one strips this season.
The Kangaroos have Jake Trbojevic, the Platypi have Kali Thackeray.
The under 14s prop is that workhorse type of player that just keeps coming at you and that's why she's got the nod for our team of the season.
She's a hard charger who broke tackles, who made good post contact metres and line breaks and she took those tough carries too.
When the Platypi were trying to work the ball out of defence, Thackeray would be there for the hit up. Then she'd take another carry.
There's plenty of value in a no-nonsense, hard-working prop and that's what Thackeray brings to the table.
SHE captained the Platypi opens to back-to-back premierships in 2022, so Zarlia Griffiths was not only a clear choice for our team of the season but she's our skipper too.
We think her coach Kev Grimshaw best sums up why Griffiths is in our team of the season.
"She performs the same week in, week out, she's consistent and that's what you need," he said.
"She'll want the ball in her hand, she has a good kicking game, good defensive game, good attacking game. She's invaluable to us really.
"She's not going to be a girl that will score you a 50 metre try, but if there's a 50 metre try scored she will be doing something in there to make it happen."
WHEN the going gets tough, the Rhi gets going.
It is no huge secret the under 18 Platypi struggled for numbers this this season and found wins hard to come by.
However, there were some shining lights and Rhi Rozga was one of them.
When the under 18s notched up their first win of the season, Rozga crossed for three tries.
When the Playtpi won the lung-busting 10-on-10 game with the Brumbies in the heat of a sunny Saturday afternoon in Mudgee, Rozga was amongst the try scorers.
She toiled away all season and while she did it as lock for the the 18s, we've rewarded her efforts with a spot in the second row.
IF an under 12s player woke up feeling a bit sore and bruised this season then there's a good chance they'd had an encounter with Liliana Shehata the day before.
The Platypi lock absolutely crunched some of her rivals in defence this season and she also left a host of would-be tacklers on the deck thanks to her strong fend.
Shehata has the strength and power to bust through an opposition line as her 11 tries for the season indicates.
She also made some critical tackles when the Platypi were defending on their line and under pressure.
We love an enforcer and for our team of the season it's Shehata that fills that role.
SHE was tenacious for the under 14s as hooker and helped out the under 16s at centre - that's what has earned Tameika Clarke a spot on the bench in our team of the season.
A fierce competitor, Clarke did well to direct play for the under 14 Platypi and was not afraid to take on the line.
Her efforts included scoring a hat-trick against the Midwest Brumbies in round five.
Clarke also stepped up to help out the under 16s when they were short on numbers. She ran hard at the line and committed in defence.
Versatile, agile and hostile. That's why Clarke deserves a spot.
SHE may have had, by her own admission, a quieter season than she would've liked, but Platypi opens prop Molly Kennedy still gets a spot on the bench.
It's because her efforts in the semi-final win over the Vipers were critical in the Platypi making it back-to-back premierships.
Kennedy scored a double in that win, but she also pulled off a huge hit in defence which inspired.
"You could hear the thump - I've never seen anything like it, never, not in my life," Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said of Kennedy's tackle.
HALFBACK, fullback, substitute - Menzi White filled a number of roles this season, but she approached each of them the same.
It was with gusto and the intent to do the best she could.
As a member of the under 18 Platypi side White had a lot to do this season trying to organise in defence, but she still got to showcase her natural attacking ability.
It was something which caught the eye of opens coach Kevin Grimshaw, who gave her game time in the top grade.
In the opens grand final win, White was amongst the Platypi's try scorers.
IF there was an award for the most improved Platypi this season, then Ruby Lamb would most certainly be a contender.
When she first started she had some handling issues, but Lamb rapidly improved that area of her game.
She became a key member of the under 12s attack.
Lamb hit the ball at speed and charged hard at opposition lines, frequently bending and often breaking them.
She learned to run angles and she learned how to offload under pressure.
When the Platypi went on a winning streak that carried them all the way to the grand final, Lamb was there making huge yards each weekend.
"Ruby Lamb, at the start she had trouble running onto the ball and holding onto it but by the end of it, she was powering onto the ball and breaking the line," coach Emma Duke said.
THERE were plenty of Platypi who stepped up to help out an older age group this season, but it's Zoe Lee who earns the super sub tag.
She not only made a lot of hard yards in the second row for the under 16s, but she backed up and did the same for the under 18s.
Lee actually finished as the under 18 Platypi's joint leading try-scorer.
For the 16s her work on the right edge alongside centre Hollie Ruming and winger Faith Ryder played a key role in qualifying the side for the semis.
It's earned Lee a spot in our team of the season.
IF you've got a team of the season you need someone to coach it - well in our book we've got two people to coach it.
Having guided the open Platypi to a premiership win Kev Grimshaw was a natural choice, but the work Emma Duke did with the under 12s was just as impressive.
She moulded a group of youngsters, many of who had never played any sort of football before, into one of the most entertaining Platypi outfits to watch.
