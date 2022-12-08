Charles Sturt University students celebrate graduation at Bathurst campus

HUNDREDS of Charles Sturt University (CSU) students celebrated the end of their studies at the Bathurst campus' graduation on Wednesday.
Wednesday morning's graduation ceremony was one of 21 across the university's campuses.
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon congratulated the graduates for their dedication and determination in achieving their goals during such challenging times.
"These graduates have endured an exceptional educational journey during one of the most difficult periods our world has ever seen," Professor Leon said.
"Having to navigate the many hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with extreme weather events that have plagued communities is a testament to their strength of character, resilience, and ambition.
"Now they can embark on careers offering their communities vital skills developed from a world-class education at a time when local towns need them more than ever."
