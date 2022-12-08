OLD, unwanted glasses are set to have a new life, as a part of a Lions initiative.
Specsavers Bathurst has partnered with Lions Recycle for Sight, a nationwide initiative to collect 200,000 pairs of worn glasses for eyes in need.
To put that into perspective, 200,000 glasses placed end-to-end would stretch for 30 kilometre, which would go around the Mount Panorama circuit at least five times.
Bathurst Specsavers retail partner Maddy Carrigan said that this time of year is great opportunity to think about donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses," she said.
"We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need."
In partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, Specsavers is now into their fourth year of the recycling program, which sees quality glasses and sunglasses being delivered to people in need overseas.
In 2018, Lions Recycle for Sight sent 334,860 pairs of refurbished spectacles to 20 destinations overseas.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses," Ms Carrigan said.
"It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making."
According to research from YouGov 2022, almost one in five Australians (the equivalent of 3.5 million) will be purchasing a new pair of optical or sunglasses this year, adding to the older or pre-loved glasses sitting at home which are perfect for donating.
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia have donated over 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight.
To head in store to donate any of your own pre-loved glasses, visit Specsavers Bathurst in the Bathurst City Centre or visit https://www.specsavers.com.au/stores for more information.
