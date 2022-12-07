Western Advocate

Geoff Martin Memorial Run raises $2000 for Defence Community Dogs program

Updated December 7 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Abbott and Teneka Priestly from Defence Community Dogs and Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club president Bruce Morgan.

THE Defence Community Dogs program has benefited from the running of a charity motorcycle event earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.