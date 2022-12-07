THE Defence Community Dogs program has benefited from the running of a charity motorcycle event earlier this year.
The Annual Geoff Martin Memorial Run, held in late October, raised $2000 for Defence Community Dogs, which provides assistance dogs (trained by inmates at correctional centres) to serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members.
The program has strong links with Bathurst Correctional Centre.
This year's Geoff Martin Memorial Run began with a sign-on and breakfast at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama before participants could either take part in a 100-kilometre short run for older bikes or a 190-kilometre longer run for a club catered lunch at the Mandurama Hotel grounds.
With the event having been run for another year, a cheque presentation was made to local representatives of Defence Community Dogs this week.
The Geoff Martin Memorial Run has, in the past, raised thousands for Bathurst Hospital ICU.
