Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Promising handles a tough run to see Bernie Hewitt salute in the Soldiers Saddle Final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:57pm, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernie Hewitt raises his whip to offer a little victory salute in Wednesday night's Soldiers Saddle Final. He took out the annual feature aboard Promising. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

BERNIE Hewitt offering a winning salute - it's not something you see often from the Georges Plains trainer-driver, but it was something he'd been waiting 20 years to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.