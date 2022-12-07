BERNIE Hewitt offering a winning salute - it's not something you see often from the Georges Plains trainer-driver, but it was something he'd been waiting 20 years to do.
Two decades after Hewitt first steered a winner in the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's prestigious Soldiers Saddle Final (1,730 metres), he pulled off the feat again.
But whereas in 2002 he was in the gig behind Mount Auburn for trainer Mick Siejka, on Wednesday night Hewitt did it with a member of his own team.
Fittingly it was a three-year-old named Promising ($2.70).
So when Promising pulled clear of his rivals, and after Hewitt had a look over his shoulder, he allowed himself to raise his whip in triumph.
The winning margin this time of 5.2m wasn't as dominant as Mount Auburn's 12 metre triumph at the old Showground Paceway all those years ago, but Hewitt enjoyed it even more.
"There was a bit of excitement there," Hewitt laughed of his salute before adding "Only in features."
"Yeah I did take a bit of a look over the shoulder, I wasn't sure if there was one coming out of the pack or what was going on, but I kept him busy and he toughed it out well."
Having won his heat the previous week by a dominant 16.2m in a quick 1:54 mile rate, Hewitt felt Promising was a chance of upsetting Nathan Turnbull's $1.75 favourite Badboybeau.
He knew he had to pressure the favourite and from a wide barrier five draw it meant Hewitt had to use Promising's speed early.
He guided the For A Reason x Promises Galore gelding three-wide before settling outside Badboybeau, who had punched through from gate three to lead.
The first quarter was run in a quick 27.7 seconds, but it had Promising eyeballing Badboybeau as the bell for the final lap sounded.
As they approached the 600m marker Promising poked his head in front for the first time.
Over the next 200m Hewitt's runner opened up a gap over the chasing pack and the favourited faded.
He led by 20m as he turned from home and while tiring as the winning post loomed, Promising held on to win.
He finished 5.2m clear of the strong finishing Alta Billy ($12), with Leah Shannon ($101) surprising to be a neck back in third.
"It was a super run alright, it was tough and he had to do it hard. He went out of the gate hard," Hewitt said.
"I wanted to test him [Badboybeau] because this fella's time last week was a couple of seconds quicker in the heats. That doesn't mean a lot, but I sort of felt if we make sure it's a genuinely run race, not let the leader walks and sprint off that, we'd be a chance.
"I could see down the back I might've had him under pressure, so I sort of went for him and I just managed to cross him by the turn.
"He was tired, but so was everything else chasing him."
It was Promising's seventh career win, the gelding owned by Hewitt's wife Cathy and bred by his daughter Gemma clocking a 1:56.3 mile rate.
"He's certainly a horse on the way up, so I'm looking forward to his future," Hewitt said.
That win was also the first leg of a winning treble for Hewitt on Wednesday with two-year-old fillies Logan Reason ($6.50) and Limousine Cheeky ($5) also getting the job done.
