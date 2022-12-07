WHEN you are on a podium and Roland Dane, the man who long served as Triple Eight Race Engineering's boss, offers you congratulations - that's when you know you're doing something right.
That's what happened to Bathurst's Michael Anderson last Sunday in Adelaide.
He had his podium moment as head of Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport, the team which produced the champion of the 2022 Super3 series in Brad Vaughan.
It was the first time the Bathurst team had managed to clinch that Super3 crown, but it wasn't the first time Anderson Motorsport had unearthed a talented young driver.
The man who was crowned the 2022 Super2 champion on the same day, Triple Eight's Declan Fraser, is an Anderson Motorsport graduate.
"Roland Dane turned to me when we were on the podium down there and said to me that I started Declan out and this year Declan won the Super2 championship and I started Brad out and he's won the Super3 championship," Anderson said.
"It's just ironic it's happened in the same year that two of the drivers we've started won championships side-by-side."
It was in 2020 that Anderson gave then 20-year-old Fraser his first chance to race a Supercar. He was given the job of driving their Ford Falcon FG in the Super3 series.
It is a series which ranks as the third tier of Supercar racing in Australia.
While COVID-19 meant there were limited chances to race, Fraser's efforts that year included a pole position and podium at Mount Panorama.
The next season he was signed by MW Motorsport to race in Super2 and this year he made the move to Triple Eight.
Fraser also made his Bathurst 1000 debut in a wildcard alongside Craig Lowndes.
Anderson revealed he and Dane, who stepped down as Triple Eight team principle at the end of 2021, still chat about Fraser.
"Roland comes down all the time. Every since running Declan, he was involved in Declan's upcoming too so he comes and talks to us all the time," he said.
"He's always congratulating us and that sort of thing as well."
The same year Anderson Motorsport gave Fraser a shot, it ran a second car in Super2 which Dubbo young gun Tyler Everingham steered.
Now with MW Motorsport, Everingham placed fourth in this year's Super2 series and now has Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his credit.
Prior to that in 2019, Anderson gave another emerging talent in Jayden Ojeda his first chance in Supercar.
Ojeda placed second in the Super3 series that year behind Broc Feeney, the young gun who ended his maiden Supercars season with a win in Adelaide on Sunday.
It was something Anderson enjoyed seeing.
"One of the others drivers there on the podium on the weekend was Feeney and when we had Jayden we battled him. So that was pretty cool," he said.
Ojeda, who won four races and three of the five rounds across the season for Anderson Motorsport, has gone to contest the Bathurst 1000 three times.
As for Vaughan, he has been signed to drive for Tickford next season after impressing for Anderson Motorsport. He'll race in the Super2 series.
"I'm really excited to join Tickford Racing next season," the 18-year-old said.
"We've raced in Super3 this year and have had a very successful year, it's been great for learning a V8 and gets you on the big stage, but I'm really looking forward to hopping in a Ford Mustang.
"Jumping from a Project Blueprint car to a Gen2 Supercar Mustang will be a big learning curve, but we'll be right. I have some great people around me both in Tickford's Super2 program and the main game team, so I'm really looking forward to it.
"It's the best seat, I believe in Super2 in 2023, so while it'll take some learning I feel like I have no excuses, I can't wait to get after it with the team in the new year."
