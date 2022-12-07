Western Advocate
Bathurst's Anderson Motorsport is congratulated by Triple Eight's founder Roland Dane

By Anya Whitelaw
December 8 2022
Anderson Motorsport has given young guns Jayden Ojeda, Declan Fraser, Tyler Everingham and now Brad Vaughan an important stepping stone in their driving careers.

WHEN you are on a podium and Roland Dane, the man who long served as Triple Eight Race Engineering's boss, offers you congratulations - that's when you know you're doing something right.

