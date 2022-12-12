Western Advocate

Wood technology students at MacKillop College have constructed a nativity scene for Christmas

By Alise McIntosh
December 12 2022
Year nine wood technology students from MacKillop College with the nativity scene they constructed as a class project. Picture by Alise McIntosh

YEAR 9 wood technology students from MacKillop College Bathurst have crafted a nativity scene to help spread Christmas cheer throughout the school.

