YEAR 9 wood technology students from MacKillop College Bathurst have crafted a nativity scene to help spread Christmas cheer throughout the school.
The wooden art project was fixed to the basketball courts as a means to highlight the talents of students, and showcase Christmas spirit while honouring the Catholic traditions of the college.
Wood technology teacher Robert Kreuzberger was extremely proud of the craftsmanship displayed by his students.
"My Year 9 group are a really good bunch of young ladies, they work hard and this is something we thought we could contribute to the school," he said.
As well as contributing the art installation to the college, Mr Kreuzberger said that it was a way to encourage other students to participate in wood work.
"It's certainly about breaking stereotypes with the other girls in the college, just to know that it's okay for the girls to do hand skills and to learn those sorts of things and to be proud of what they have done," he said.
This sentiment was shared by one of the students who was involved in the project; Charlotte Lovett.
"It's pretty good knowing that women have equal rights to men, and we can do everything that guys can do," she said.
Charlotte's main role within the project, was that of cutting and constructing the donkey for the nativity scene.
"We used a jigsaw to originally cut them out and then we had one of the girls in our class use a big projector to project it onto the wood and use a pencil to trace it," she said.
Another wood technology student who was involved in the project was Evie Goninan, who felt that the project was the perfect way to end the school year.
"It was something that, because throughout the year we have been doing things individually, but this was a way we could come together at the end of the year and do something as a group and work with each other," Evie said.
"It was just a fun thing to do."
The project took a total of around four periods from its inception to completion, and will remain on display until the end of the school term.
