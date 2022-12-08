Overnight rain for Bathurst, with more on the way next week

BATHURST received a drizzle of rain on Wednesday evening, but there's more wet weather on the way next week.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday morning, Weatherzone's reading at the Bathurst Airport indicated that the city had officially recorded 3.6 millimetres of rain.
That rain was the first fall of the month, after a wet November that brought widespread flooding right across the Central Tablelands.
READ MORE:
There's a possibility of patches of frosts on Friday, in the south in the early morning, as the mercury drops down to 3 degrees.
This weekend is expected to be fairly pleasant, with no rain expected on Saturday, with a slight chance on what is likely to be a fairly warm Sunday, with a high of 28.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday, in the afternoon and evening.
Rain weather is expected on Monday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain, with possible fans from two to eight millimetres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.