Overnight rain for Bathurst, with more on the way next week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
BATHURST received a drizzle of rain on Wednesday evening, but there's more wet weather on the way next week.

