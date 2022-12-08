BATHURST High School made a winning start to the Denison Cup at their home court on Thursday morning with an 18-10 victory over Kelso High School in the Years 9 and 10 boys netball match.
Bathurst High's great opening half would prove the difference between the two sides as they got out to an 11-4 lead at half-time and then consolidated that advantage for the remainder of the game.
The match pitted two teams unfamiliar with the sport against one another, and the game was a test of who could best adapt to the game and minimise their mistakes - which Bathurst managed to do.
Bathurst High co-coach Sarah Murray said the team had been putting in some productive practice in the lead up to the game.
"It's a really positive start from our boys. We've been doing a little bit of training with the boys during our sport time over the last 10 weeks, and they were really excited to take to the court today," she said.
"I think they really wanted to set the rest of the team up for success by coming out with a win in the first game.
"None of them have played netball before. The way most of them have adapted was great. Most of them are football boys. That was impressive.
"It was great to watch. They way they got around each other and supported each other during the game was really nice as well."
Each school traded an early goal before Bathurst went on a scoring run that would ultimately prove the difference.
Bathurst forced several turnovers through the middle of the court and converted several of those opportunities into goals to run out to a 6-1 lead.
Kelso brought it a goal back before quarter-time but there was now a big task ahead of them.
Bathurst then turned the screws on the visiting school with two quick goals after the resumption of play, and continued to play at a high pace.
A couple of missed Kelso shots came back to bite.
The third quarter was a messier affair from both teams, as Bathurst's high pace started to be their undoing, while Kelso struggled to make that last connecting pass into the circle.
The score was 15-6 at three-quarter time, with Bathurst in total control, but a couple of quick Kelso goals gave the hosts something to think about at 16-10.
Bathurst gave themselves some breathing room with a pair of late successful shots to get the first points of the Denison Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.