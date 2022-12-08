Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Bathurst High make winning start to Denison Cup with 18-10 boys netball win over Kelso

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 8 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST High School made a winning start to the Denison Cup at their home court on Thursday morning with an 18-10 victory over Kelso High School in the Years 9 and 10 boys netball match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.