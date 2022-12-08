SEVEN of Bathurst Swim Club's leading members are ready for one of the biggest weeks on the calendar as they get set for the NSW Senior State Age Championships, starting Saturday.
The championships, which run through to Friday the following week, bring together the best swimmers from the state to compete others in their age group, and Bathurst will be well represented at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Jack Mulligan, Molly Cassel, Alex Evans, Liam Deegan, Nikki Browne, Jacob WIlson and Hudson Peisley will be sporting the Bathurst green and gold with pride over the seven-day event.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said the team have been working hard in the build up to one of their biggest events of the year.
"It's always a massive event for our swimmers, because they aren't used to running heats and finals. It's really exciting for them to try and make it into a state final, and then having to back up the next day," she said.
"For Jack it's his first ever senior state, after transitioning from junior state. It's Molly's first time ever racing at a state championships.
"Hudson Peisley and Jacob Wilson are two of our newer members in our senior state squad. They've fitted in really nicely and they're swimming very well."
Evans, 15, has the busiest program of the Bathurst team, with 12 individual races and two relays on his agenda.
He's also the only swimmer on the team with at least one race lined up across all four different strokes.
Mulligan, 14, also has a lot on his plate as he gets set for 10 individual races in Sydney.
Evans, Mulligan, Peisley and Wilson will also take on the 13-15 years 200m boys medley and freestyle relays as a team.
All up, the Bathurst team will be taking on 41 individual events at the championships, where they'll be looking to add a couple more appearance to that tally with a finals berth.
Miller said watching the program of Senior State Age Championship events gradually increase in size for her team has been a treat.
"We've had a bit of a rebuilding phase. Post-covid we had a lot of our seniors drop out, and I'm sure most sports are struggling with that," she said.
"To be able to rebuild our senior group and get them back to that level of representation at senior state is really encouraging, especially when we start looking towards junior state and our numbers there.
"We've got confidence in our senior guys, and some of them have some national qualifying times already while others are very close to national qualifying times.
"It'll be a big test for them because they haven't had a lot of racing experience this summer but I have confidence they'll be able to rise up to the occasion."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.