Tailor your Christmas to your circumstances and make sure to look after yourself

CHRISTMAS decorations are about, trees are in place and preparations are ramping up.
With all the imaginings of what the perfect Christmas and holiday season looks like, sometimes the reality does not reach our expectations.
This year, plans may have been impacted by natural disasters, COVID-19, stress and exhaustion, and many of us are having to change those plans to navigate factors beyond our control or having to cancel plans altogether.
Simply put, for some the holiday season may not be as we had hoped or imagined it to be. It is not our fault, it is just the way of things this year.
Whatever the lead-up to Christmas looks like for us, let's focus on making the best out of what can be a difficult time. Maybe a down-scaled theme for Christmas Day could work for you - take a table under the shade of a tree, decorate it with gum leaves, play music from your phone.
You can lower your self-expectations without compromising your joy.
There are a lot of people who find the holiday season to be a particularly lonely time. Perhaps you can invite a neighbour to join you in a Christmas meal or a lunch on Boxing Day or New Year's Day. The neighbour can 'contribute to the table' and share in the fun.
If you are anticipating to be on your own this Christmas, put in place a Plan B. Think of what you can do that you enjoy. Be mindful of what's open on Christmas Day. Perhaps a walk in nature, connect to Country, prepare a special lunch in a park, plan phone calls to people you care about or organise to meet up with a friend.
Some communities host a 'community Christmas lunch'. Ring your council to find out more.
In Bathurst, you can call the Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866 to put your name down for a free Christmas Day lunch at the Hope Church Hall.
It is easy to feel overwhelmed over Christmas so remember your usual self-care and wellbeing strategies and routines. Make a conscious effort to look after yourself.
The basics are: exercise (20-30 minutes daily), a good diet (including vegetables or salads, plenty of water, and if you drink alcohol, set a moderate limit), six to eight hours of sleep each night and connect with others.
Remember to breathe deeply and to smile.
Enjoy your Christmas, or holiday season.
