THERE was a moment when Fletcher Norris thought he wouldn't have a side to play for at the Hockey New South Wales Under 18 Boys State Indoor Championship, but now he's thinking about nationals.
The Bathurst hockey talent ended up finding a place in the North West Sydney team that played in division one at the state titles last weekend.
As a ring-in North West Sydney couldn't have asked for much better as Norris' performances across the tournament earned him selection in the NSW under 18s Blues side.
Though the Blues are essentially the NSW seconds, it still means Norris will head to Brisbane in January for the indoor nationals.
It's a trip he wasn't sure that he'd be making before lining up for North West Sydney.
"I was sort of out of the indoor system, the last time I played indoor for New South Wales was when I was 13," Norris said.
"So I haven't been picked until now since then. They didn't pick a team last year and I just didn't make 15s.
"I really had no clue because there were heaps of good players there and indoor specific players who were top notch. I didn't know where I sat, I just crossed my fingers and hoped."
Hoping was something Norris found himself doing in the build up to the state titles as well.
Bathurst did not enter team and Norris' back-up plan then fell through.
"So Bathurst didn't have a team which sucked, so I went through a couple of teams trying to get in," Norris said.
"I went through Parkes and a couple of the other country teams - this was only a couple of weeks leading up to the tournament, because I was going to play for Central Coast but then they said they had too many people from their area.
"So I was worried there for a bit I'd have to just go on the pick up list and go from there."
Fortunately North West Sydney 1 offered Norris a spot. It was one he was happy - and relieved - to have.
"It wasn't too bad because this year I came down to play for Ryde and lot of those guys do play for Ryde. So I knew how they played, it was just getting back into indoor mode because they're completely different games," he said.
"It's not the speed as such, it's more getting low. I'm really upright when I play outdoor, so it's a lot different with tackling.
"But it was good, knowing that it was my last year [of under 18s] I just gave it everything."
He wasn't the only Bathurst player that lined up for a different region either.
Goalkeeper Tyler Baillie joined him in playing for North West Sydney 1s, Kade Anderson lined up for North West Sydney 2s while Ruben Martin-Clark competed in division one for Metro South West.
"When we played against Ruben he played really good, I didn't watch much of Kade but he's usually pretty handy at indoor and Tyler went good as well," Norris said.
The teams of all four Bathurst players reached the semi-final stage.
Anderson's side lost their semi 4-3 to eventual division two gold medallists Manning Valley, while Martin-Clark's team also had its run end at the hand of an eventual champion, falling 3-1 to Illawarra South Coast.
Norris and Baillie were part of a tense semi-final against Goulburn and District, going down 5-2.
"That semi-final was just completely different, it was against a lot of the guys who I've played state with before. So they heavily marked the people that they knew were okay," Norris said.
"Yeah it was an intense game."
While the indoor nationals run from January 12-16, Norris will be keeping busy. He's is currently in Sydney working with the New South Wales Institute of Sport.
"We're off the hockey sticks now, we're just doing some gym testing and stuff and don't get back on the hockey sticks until mid-January," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.