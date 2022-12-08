Western Advocate
Fletcher Norris earns under 18 NSW Blue indoor hockey selection

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Fletcher Norris, pictured playing at the under 18 field state championships, impressed enough at the indoor state championships to earn NSW Blues selection. Picture supplied

THERE was a moment when Fletcher Norris thought he wouldn't have a side to play for at the Hockey New South Wales Under 18 Boys State Indoor Championship, but now he's thinking about nationals.

