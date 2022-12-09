Western Advocate
It sounds like a reason to celebrate the Studio 4 legacy | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
December 10 2022 - 10:00am
Studio 4 alumni Brett Van Heekeren, David Cameron and Wendy Spooner.

THIS year marks 40 years since the launch of Studio 4 on 2MCE, the on-air identity for the Student Broadcasting Society (SBS) at Mitchell College of Advanced Education, the predecessor to Charles Sturt University.

