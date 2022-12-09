THIS year marks 40 years since the launch of Studio 4 on 2MCE, the on-air identity for the Student Broadcasting Society (SBS) at Mitchell College of Advanced Education, the predecessor to Charles Sturt University.
Studio 4 developed a more uniform sound for student broadcasting. Music was supplied by major and independent record companies and from presenters themselves.
In 1982, student broadcasting made up almost a quarter of 2MCE's programming and represented the best of alternative music for listeners in the Central West.
Studio 4 was a source of alternative music for a youth audience before triple j was broadcast nationally.
A list of preferred plays was published each month and made available to listeners.
Artists featured included The The, Warumpi Band, Kraftwerk, China Crisis, Echo and the Bunnymen, Strange Tenants and Hoodoo Gurus.
Like many university student clubs, Studio 4 diminished after the introduction of voluntary student unionism in 2006, with the final club wrapping up operations in 2010.
The passion for music and broadcasting lives on in alumni who are celebrating the 40th anniversary by curating playlists, digitising old tapes of shows, and printing t-shirts.
Current students involved with 2MCE continue the legacy of Studio 4 with their passion for music, producing shows that feature independent and alternative artists, Australian music, and advocating for live music in the Central West.
IF you love community radio, consider giving the gift of 2MCE membership this Christmas.
Your membership supports station operations and the production of programming that supports the needs and interests of our local community.
As a member, you can also get involved with volunteering at the station across many aspects of our operations, from on-air to sponsorship.
To become a member, just go to 2mce.org or telephone the station on 6338 4790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.