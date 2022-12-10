Not in my backyard? That's not an option when it comes to renewable energy projects

THE last decades of the 20th century were an exciting time for the environmental movement.
We learnt a lot about the importance of ecology and, in particular, about interdependence.
We saw the long-term irreversible, expensive and destructive unintended consequences of, for example, the importing of animals and plants like rabbits, cane toads, foxes and blackberries.
We challenged major engineering works like the Franklin Dam following the flooding of Lake Pedder.
We exercised "the precautionary principle": that, unless we are sure that developments will not cause any short or long-term environmental damage, we should not implement them. Don't rush! Research carefully! Set the bar high! Time wasn't an issue.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMN:
The precautionary principle was used in agriculture in response to farm chemicals and genetic engineering.
Influenced by the thalidomide tragedy, we urged caution in relation to approval of new pharmaceuticals.
We learnt from the history of mining in places like Sunny Corner about the dangers of rushing into profitable ventures.
At Wittenoom, we saw that asbestos mining might be profitable but profits, jobs and growth were not worth the risk. Mistakes were paid for by future generations.
Disturbingly, however, in the 2020s, applying the precautionary principle is much more complex because of climate change.
Scientists warned about climate change at the end of the 20th century. The fossil fuel companies borrowed strategies from the tobacco industry to deny it but now the dramatic global consequences of climate change confront us daily.
Global temperatures continue to rise with increased carbon emissions. It is unlikely that we will be able to hold temperature increases to 2 degrees by 2050. The world's efforts to stop emissions are insufficient. Too little, too late!
Tackling climate change is an urgent priority and, in Australia, one of the first steps requires ending all electricity generation by fossil fuels.
This will require massive investments in wind and solar farms, in new transmission lines and in battery, pumped hydro and other storage.
These developments will come at some local environmental cost and involve compromises. We'll wish they were built some other place, some other time. We'll hope that better solutions might come with more research.
But the new precautionary principle says that without large scale rapid action, we jeopardise the global biodiversity that we have fought so long to protect.
We must work to support, improve and promote renewable energy projects in our region. Delay is not an option.
