A NUMBER of ladies who meet regularly to have a chat and get crafty have put the finishing touches on their latest project.
They get together at the not-for-profit organisation New Horizons to take part in a social support program.
"And the lovely ladies from Evans Arts Council come in and assist them to create all sorts of different articles," New Horizons team leader Denise Simpson said.
Previous projects have included paper bead necklaces and matching earrings, birthday and Christmas cards, a scene in a teacup and Christmas decorations.
The latest project, according to Wendy-lou Tisdell from Evans Arts Council, was a room box - a lounge room with a fireplace and Christmas tree.
She said some Evans Arts Council members - in particular Sharyn Hadson, who can't get along to New Horizons to help, as well as Shirley Walsh and Ms Tisdell herself - have donated the workings for the fireplaces, with instructions, the box and curtains.
"This particular group [at New Horizons] has been running now for three years and it's growing," Ms Simpson said.
"And it just gives these ladies an activity and a chance to learn new craft."
Ms Tisdell said the Evans Arts Council members enjoyed being part of it.
"It's been great. And it's fun. I love the ladies," she said.
"They're such nice people.
"I just love teaching people and doing craft."
She said Evans Arts' two helpers on occasion with the New Horizons group are Chris Rapley and Sue Cowdroy.
Ms Tisdell said the Evans Arts Council volunteers and the members of the New Horizons group go to the Bathurst RSL Club once a month for lunch after they do their craft.
