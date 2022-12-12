Western Advocate
Good News

Evans Arts Council volunteers help New Horizons group make craft items

Updated December 12 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley Walsh, Chris Rapley, Sue Cowdroy and Wendy-lou Tisdell (back) and Hazel Hobson, Janet Weston, Gladys White, Dorothy McNeill and Shirley Hessell (front) at New Horizons.

A NUMBER of ladies who meet regularly to have a chat and get crafty have put the finishing touches on their latest project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.