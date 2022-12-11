O'CONNELL Public has continued a proud tradition by again receiving one of the Edgell Jog school awards.
The schools that have the highest percentage of students participating in the jog are recognised each year and the winners in 2022 were Assumption School (junior school), St Stanislaus' College (senior school) and O'Connell Public (small school).
"It is the ninth time that O'Connell has won out of 12 goes," Edgell Jog organising spokesman Jim Hallahan said.
Each school received a cheque for $500.
Mr Hallahan said this year's event, which followed two years when the jog didn't run due to COVID restrictions, was a welcome return.
"It was quite a success, even though there was a worry about [participant] numbers early on," he said.
"One of the highlights this year was that every participant got a medal - the young people particularly liked that.
"We look forward to having some more attractions in 2023 now that COVID has hopefully gone."
In the end, the 2022 jog, held in mid-September, had almost 600 participants.
Bathurst's Miller Rivett was the first Bathurst male to cross the line, finishing in 25:59 minutes, while Kellie Gibsone was the first Bathurst female to finish, stopping the clock at 32:41 minutes.
