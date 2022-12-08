Western Advocate
Court

Angela Margaret Pringle put behind bars after threatening neighbours with a shortened rifle

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gun, Russians and alcohol: Woman put behind bars after pulling rifle on neighbour

DRESSED in all black, a woman covered her mouth in disbelief as she was ordered to serve time behind bars after she threatened a neighbour with a sawn-off gun due to what, police believe, was a noisy get-together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.