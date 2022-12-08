Gun, Russians and alcohol: Woman put behind bars after pulling rifle on neighbour

DRESSED in all black, a woman covered her mouth in disbelief as she was ordered to serve time behind bars after she threatened a neighbour with a sawn-off gun due to what, police believe, was a noisy get-together.
Angela Margaret Pringle, 52, of Rankin Street, Bathurst, was handed an 18-month jail sentence in Bathurst Local Court on December 8 after she pleaded guilty to:
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence said a family gathering was organised by a neighbour of Pringle's over the weekend of November 12 to 13 this year.
After a number of family members went to a music festival that was held the same weekend in Bathurst, 15 returned to an address on Rankin Street where they had drinks and dinner.
According to the police documents, two family members, aged 34 and 22, went to the front verandah of the house about 7.30pm on the Saturday night to smoke a cigarette, when they heard a female yell: "Shut the [expletive] up."
Around this time, according to the police documents, an intoxicated Pringle went up to the pair while holding a sawn-off .22 calibre rifle, which was dark brown and wooden, and said: "Shut the [expletive] up, shut the [expletive] up, would you shut the [expletive] up."
"Sit the [expletive] down. Do you see what I have here? It's a [expletive] 22. If you don't shut the [expletive] up I will use it," Pringle said, according to the police documents.
Fearing for their safety, the two victims retreated to their relatives who were still inside the house, and told them what had happened before triple-0 was called.
The tenant of the neighbouring property went with their partner to Pringle's house to speak with her about what happened, at which point they noticed the front door was open and could see Pringle standing in her loungeroom with a gun.
According to the police documents, Pringle lifted the firearm and pointed the barrel at her neighbour through the closed screen door.
Shortly after, police arrived and got a version of events from the involved parties. Police went and spoke with Pringle, who was arrested after she admitted to having the firearm.
Pringle was taken to Bathurst Police Station as police declared her residence a crime scene due to officers being unable to find the gun on Pringle's direction that it was near the sofa lounge.
Police said they applied, and were granted, a crime scene warrant for Pringle's address and conducted a search, at which point the rifle was found wrapped in a light blue towel in the dining room. It was seized and entered as an exhibit.
Once Pringle sobered up at about 12.30am on November 13, she was offered and participated in an electronic interview with police, where she admitted to having the gun, which she claimed belonged to someone else, according to the police documents.
Pringle - who police said admitted to being drunk at the time of the offence - told police she grabbed the gun after she said a male and female went to her house about 6pm the day prior and threatened her in a Russian accent. She said she intended to frighten the pair away.
Pringle denied going to the front verandah of her neighbour's address with the gun and threatening two individuals. She did, however, admit to pointing the gun at two people through her front door but said it was an act of self-defence.
Police formed the opinion that Pringle's actions were connected to the noise coming from her neighbour's property.
During sentencing in open court, Pringle's solicitor, Mr Dowd, submitted that his client's actions were to be attributed to the "spiral" she had been on since the death of her mother in October of 2020.
The court heard Pringle had relied on police "facts" to recall the incident as she was too intoxicated to recall what happened, as was noted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
"She clearly has significant issues with alcohol. She, as noted in the Sentence Assessment Report [SAR], described herself as an alcoholic," Mr Dowd said.
"She is hoping to sell her property and move to the South Coast area, to Ulladulla or Batemans Bay."
After Mr Dowd asked the court to consider dealing with his client by way of an intensive correction order (ICO), police prosecutor Sergeant Pearce said Pringle's continued presence in the community would put others at serious risk.
"Community safety can't be preserved by an ICO; the charges are too serious. Even more, it was a sawn-off firearm," Sergeant Pearce said.
"A shortened firearm only has one use - to commit serious offences - and yet she went and got it.
"Disproportionate doesn't begin to describe her response [of grabbing the gun]."
Magistrate Ellis said it was clear Pringle "failed to address her obvious and admitted problem" with alcohol due to lack of rehabilitation and use of assistance provided by previous court orders, which ultimately contributed to the custodial sentence.
"She has been unable to deter her behaviour ... therefore the community is very much at risk. There is no alternative than a full-time term in jail," Magistrate Ellis said.
"[Expletive]!" Pringle said to Mr Dowd moments before she was taken into custody.
Pringle, who has a non-parole period of 12 months, will be eligible for release on December 5 next year.
A sentence appeal has been lodged by Pringle, who will undergo a bail review on Friday, December 9.
