BATHURST competitors will make up nearly a fifth of the entire field during this weekend's NSW Little Athletics Western Ranges Zone Carnival at Morse Park.
Five hundred athletes from across the region will take part over the two days of action, with 82 Bathurst Athletics Club members looking to book their spot at next year's Regional Championships in Dubbo.
It marks the long awaited return for the Western Ranges Zone Carnival after a three-year absence from the calendar.
Last year's event was run as a Western Ranges Zone Combined Event, but Bathurst club president Mike Curtin said it's great to see the original zone event making its return.
"It's great that we've got 82 Bathurst athletes having a crack at it. We have 499 athletes competing this weekend. Our club also has four relay teams competing," he said.
"We're usually very strong at this event. It's the first time we've had this zone carnival in three years. It's the first time having this normal pathway back in place since 2019.
"Traditionally we have around 30 to 40 athletes qualify from this carnival each year, and I'd expect we could qualify even more than that given that we've got such a large team at a home carnival.
"Any competition between clubs is great. It's nice to line up against athletes from different places to try and test themselves."
Curtin said it's been great to see the sport striving to reach new highs in Bathurst, and is hoping for another memorable summer of results.
"We're really proud to be hosting everybody ahead of the World Cross Country Championships. It's wonderful to host an event like this within two months of a world championships being held here," he said.
"Off the back of the Olympic and Commonwealth Games we've had a big resurgence in athletics in Bathurst. We now have 220 junior members in Bathurst, which is the largest we've had for a long time.
"It's a great sport for kids who enjoy getting out there running, throwing and jumping, and the great thing is that the skills involved in it underpins every other sport. Those traits are all tested in track and field.
Those who qualify from this weekend's carnival will progress to the Regional Championships at Dubbo in Feburary, and those who subsequently qualify from there will move on to the State Championships in Sydney.
