Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Athletics Club chase victory on home turf at Western Ranges Zone Carnival

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST competitors will make up nearly a fifth of the entire field during this weekend's NSW Little Athletics Western Ranges Zone Carnival at Morse Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.