Unwrapping presents; it's the thing children most look forward to on Christmas Day, but for some, that wish goes unfulfilled.
In a bid to ensure all local children have a Merry Christmas, the Salvation Army partnered with the Bathurst and District Hobos SMC and Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club to conduct their annual toy run.
Forty motorcycle riders rode in on December 3 to help with the collection of toys, which were located at various stops from Bathurst to Perthville to Mandurama to Carcoar and Blayney, much to the excitement of Steve Medved and his wife Julie from the Salvation Army.
The motorcycle clubs both received a warm welcome and piles of toys at each stop they made, and although the number of items donated were down on previous years, every donation was appreciated.
With a ute tray full of fluffy toys, teddy bears, pushbikes and more, the number of items donated - which will remain in the local area - came to an estimated total of 180 items.
Both clubs and the Salvation Army wish to thank each person who participated in the ride and donated to the cause.
"You have all helped to make kids have a wonderful Christmas Day," they said.
Preparations are underway for next year's toy run, with plans for changes to the motorcycle route and entertainment at a new lunch venue.
