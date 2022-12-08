Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Kelso High School leads Bathurst High 8-4 after opening day of Denison Cup action

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KELSO High School are within reach of their first Denison Cup title after finishing Thursday's play against Bathurst High School with a strong 8-4 advantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.