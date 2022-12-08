Western Advocate

Two vehicles involved in crash on O'Connell Road between Bathurst and Oberon

Updated December 8 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two vehicles involved in crash on O'Connell Road between Bathurst and Oberon

A WOMAN is being transported to Bathurst Hospital after a crash on O'Connell Road between Bathurst and Oberon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.