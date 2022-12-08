Two vehicles involved in crash on O'Connell Road between Bathurst and Oberon

A WOMAN is being transported to Bathurst Hospital after a crash on O'Connell Road between Bathurst and Oberon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Western Advocate that the crash, which happened at about 3.45pm, involved a head-on between two cars not far out of Oberon.
One person, a man in his 30s, got himself out of his vehicle and does not seem to have injuries, the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
A woman in her 40s is being transported to Bathurst Hospital with shoulder pain.
Live Traffic, as of 4.30pm, did not show the O'Connell Road as being closed between Bathurst and Oberon.
