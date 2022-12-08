MEMBERS and friends of Bathurst Toastmasters celebrated Christmas at Panthers Bathurst recently.
A fun and relaxed meeting (all meetings are!) was enjoyed with a Christmas spirit by members who hail from the Bathurst region and the Blue Mountains.
The global membership of Toastmasters is approximately 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries.
Members meet in a fun and supportive environment to develop and enjoy the benefits of improving self-confidence, communication skills and leadership skills.
Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of the month at Panthers Bathurst at 7pm and the meetings last until about 8.45pm.
The first meeting in 2023 will be held on January 16. Visitors are always welcome.
Contact the club through its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/bathursttoastmastersclub/ - or call John Colebatch on 0414 887 686.
