Western Advocate

Bathurst Toastmasters members take the chance to mark the festive season

By Bathurst Toastmasters President John Colebatch
December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bathurst Toastmasters Christmas celebration was held recently.

MEMBERS and friends of Bathurst Toastmasters celebrated Christmas at Panthers Bathurst recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.