NOLA Ryan was beaming this week as the tennis clubhouse that has a special place in her heart was officially reopened after a recent renovation.
The 88-year-old has been having a hit at the courts at the Macquarie View Tennis Club in West Bathurst since the 1970s and isn't ready to hang up the racquet just yet.
"I'm hoping to go until I'm 90," she said.
As one of the two oldest members of the club - along with Shirley Bennett, who is no longer playing - Mrs Ryan was all smiles as the work at the clubhouse was shown off to a crowd of friends and guests.
The previous clubhouse's exterior was deteriorating, she said.
"The thing was starting to get cracks and everything else.
"We wrote to council asking would they update the clubhouse or build a new one and, what they did, they took the cladding off the inside and the outside and left the framework and redid inside and outside and filled it in with a lovely kitchen.
"There are cupboards for our handbags and tennis balls; air-conditioning.
"We're so proud of it because the other one had been here since probably the 50s or early 60s."
Bathurst Regional Council building supervisor James Beattie said the budget for the project was $175,000 ex-GST and it was about a six-month build.
"We ran into a few issues with some of the original foundations, which we dealt with," he said.
"We constructed a new amenities block, which was necessary to tie access in; we've used the opportunity to build some ramps so it's a facility that anyone can come and enjoy.
"We have had to redesign it. We couldn't commit to that sort of level of funding and not have it comply with some sort of relevant accessibility standards.
"I'm pleased to be able to do that.
"It has had a complete renovation externally and internally. We basically pulled it back down to a shell."
Councillor Graeme Hanger - who said that he wouldn't mind having a game of mixed doubles with Mrs Ryan after the formalities had ended - stood in for mayor Robert Taylor at the clubhouse reopening.
"It looks magnificent," he said.
He said it was "just wonderful" to see the club's ladies "all up here having a huge amount of fun and some good tennis".
Mrs Ryan said the club's members play Tuesday through to Saturday and the court is available for hire.
"It's a very friendly club. We're like a big family, really," she said.
She said the club was very grateful to council and the builders for the final result.
And the club members had shown their stamina as the clubhouse was rebuilt during the Bathurst winter, she said.
"We spent six months of cold weather out near those trees [alongside Mitre Street]," she said.
"When we came to play tennis, we could still use the courts, but we had no clubhouse, so we brought our own chairs and sat over there with our coffee."
With the big build finished, a more comfortable environment now awaits the club's members inside.
