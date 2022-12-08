Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

French driver Teddy Clairet eager to make return to Mount Panorama next year for TCR World Tour

December 9 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teddy Clairet was the first international to race in the TCR Australia series at Mount Panorama and is keen to return when the global stars do in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.