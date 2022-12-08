Teddy Clairet was the first international to race in the TCR Australia series at Mount Panorama and is keen to return when the global stars do in 2023.
Fresh from a frontrunning performance in the FIA Motorsport Games, Clairet made a successful cameo at the final round of the TCR Australia Series at Bathurst and is eager to make a return to the legendary circuit now with the extra knowledge of experiencing it.
"It was quite incredible, something unique in the world and it was really impressive," Clairet described Mount Panorama.
"You have to come here to do a track walk or drive the car to find out how it goes up, down, the blind corners or the camber. You have to live it to understand it."
Having been a podium finisher in the highly competitive TCR Europe Series, Clairet was left impressed by his Australian rivals and the Garry Rogers Motorsport team, which hosted him in a fifth Peugeot 308 TCR.
"I think it's a good competition, good level of drivers," Clairet revealed.
"I know here to not know the track is a disadvantage, but thanks to the drivers from Garry Rogers Motorsport team who helped me to get into a rhythm.
"The drivers are really good; it was how I thought it would be to go up against them. The competition was tough."
With the best TCR drivers internationally coming to the Mountain for one of two Australian rounds of the new-for-2023 TCR World Tour, Clairet is eager to make a return now he holds knowledge of the circuit and the Australian competition.
"To come here was a dream and to do it again it would be really good," said Clairet.
"If it was possible to come back to Bathurst, it would be awesome as now I know the track from a previous experience it will be a bit different.
"I don't need any more time to get used to it, so definitely I would like to come back."
