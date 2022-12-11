From Wollongong to Moree to a man of God at St Stephen's

He was born in Wollongong on June 12, 1884 and his first career was as a teacher. He underwent several theological courses before he was ordained as a minister in Moree in 1911 and later served in the current St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church on the corner of George and Howick streets.
The National Advocate, on June 26, 1929, reported: "The Revd. John Waugh B.A., who succeeds the Revd. Mr. A.C. Grieve as Presbyterian Minister in Bathurst, is expected to arrive to-day to take over his new duties. On Thursday night the reverend gentleman will be inducted."
The church foundation stone and a time capsule, a fruit jar, for the new larger church, the second for the Presbyterian Church, was laid on September 7, 1871.
The Reverend Adam Thomson travelled to Bathurst from St. Stephen's in Sydney to do the honours. He was presented with a monogrammed mallet with his initials on it as well as an engraved silver trowel stating: "Presented to the Rev. Adam Thomson, on the occasion of his laying the Foundation Stone of St Stephen's Church, Bathurst, September 7, 1871."
The church elders had appointed Thomas Rowe of Sydney to design the new church. A Bathurstian was chosen to supervise the building, which saw Mr H.M. Sadlier on the job most days.
Popular builder James Douglas got the builder's contract, while Cripps and Lang of Sydney was subcontracted to do the masonry work, along with sculptor Mr H. Bowd.
The location of the time capsule still remains a mystery. It contained a half gold sovereign, a half crown, a shilling, a sixpence, a threepence and a bronze one penny.
It also contained copies of The Bathurst Times, Bathurst Free Press and Mining Journal and The Sydney Morning Herald, as well as The Presbyterian Magazine, and a description of the building.
A parchment scroll listed the dedication of the ceremony noting the date, names of office-bearers and those officiating at the ceremony.
After Reverend Grieve's arrival, he purchased a church car, which served him well until he bought an Oldsmobile six-seater for £295 in May 1927.
The minister conducted many funerals during his seven years, including Mrs Hamilton Curry on July 26, 1923. The interment was made in the Presbyterian Cemetery and Reverend Grieve held a special service for the family at their home.
On January 16, 1924, Reverend Grieve attended a farewell evening for the Reverend H.C. Hunt of the Bathurst Congregational Church.
Mrs Button, of Keppel Street, made a personal gift to Mrs Hunt of a very handsome crocheted bag, while the ladies of the church gave a beautiful Doulton china fruit plate.
Reverend Grieve, on behalf of the Presbyterian Church, expressed regret at the departure of Mr and Mrs Hunt.
During 1928, the old schoolhouse and mance on the corner of Church and George streets was finally condemned by Bathurst Council, so Reverend Grieve and the elders decided to have it pulled down and the land was sold off some years later.
On March 21, 1929, after being installed as the Presbyterian Moderator, along with the Clerk, Reverend C.A. White, B.A. of the Bathurst Presbytery "travelled to Mudgee to meet the congregation of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church on a Monday evening to confer in reference to the call tendered to the Reverend J. Vardre James from the Katoomba church".
A short time later, he accepted the position of minister at Drummoyne, where he remained for some 25 years until he retired.
He became a Minister Emeritus in 1954.
Reverend A.C. Grieve passed away in his sleep on January 3, 1965, aged 81 years.
