Alexander Campbell Grieve went from Wollongong to Moree to a man of God at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:44am, first published December 11 2022 - 6:00pm
From Wollongong to Moree to a man of God at St Stephen's

THIS week's photo is of the local Presbyterian Minister, the Reverend Alexander Campbell Grieve, B.A., who served from 1923 until the middle of 1929. The image was taken in 1931 after he had left Bathurst.

He was born in Wollongong on June 12, 1884 and his first career was as a teacher. He underwent several theological courses before he was ordained as a minister in Moree in 1911 and later served in the current St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church on the corner of George and Howick streets.

